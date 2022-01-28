Carlson, who spoke glowingly of Orban’s leadership in a visit to the country last summer, offers an even heartier endorsement in the new film, which began streaming on Wednesday.
“Orban has been in politics for 30 years, but he seems surprisingly normal,” Carlson tells viewers about the populist politician, whom he lauds for trying to boost the nation’s shrinking population with incentives for growing families. “He often drives himself to work. He has dinner in Budapest without security. Every Thursday, he spends the day reading.”
Since taking power in 2012, Orban’s party has jolted Hungary’s European neighbors by limiting press freedoms, rewriting election laws and remaking the judiciary to its own advantage. But Orban drew praise from former president Donald Trump, who shared his hard line against immigrants.
Trump offers unusual endorsement of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of parliamentary elections
Meanwhile, Carlson claims in the documentary that Soros, a supporter of Democratic campaigns and liberal policies, “is waging a kind of war — political, social and demographic war — on the West” and “has joined forces with officials in the European Union to undermine democracy in Hungary.” The financier has donated billions to education and anti-poverty efforts throughout Europe. But with ominous music and dark-shadow imagery, Carlson accuses Soros of using his Open Society Foundations in “trying to eliminate national borders, to oust democratically elected leaders, and install ideologically aligned puppets into positions of power.”
In a statement to The Washington Post, Open Society Vice President Laura Silber said Soros and the group “have worked for more than 30 years to support vibrant and inclusive democracies whose governments are accountable to the people they serve. Mr. Carlson appears to prefer authoritarian rule, state capture of media and the courts, crony corruption and rigged elections.”
Silber added that “it is deeply disturbing to see Fox embracing China and Russia’s closest ally in the region and serving as a mouthpiece for anti-American propaganda.”
Fox News representatives have not responded to a request for comment.
A spokesperson for the Anti-Defamation League said Carlson’s film about Soros is “nothing more than far-right propaganda at best, and at worst a dangerous antisemitic dog whistle sure to be heard loud and clear by a large audience.”
Soros, born to a Jewish family, has been the subject of antisemitic attacks by some political opponents — something Silber noted the Carlson film does not address, except for Carlson’s insistence that the media is quick to “claim any attack on George Soros is antisemitic.” Right-wing activists have also promoted conspiracy theories about Soros, falsely claiming that he sponsored migrant caravans headed to the U.S. southern border or paid protesters to riot in U.S. cities.
Carlson broadcast his prime-time Fox News show from Hungary this past summer as part of a week-long trip to the country, where he met with Orban and took a friendly photo with him that the political leader posted on Facebook. “If you care about Western civilization and democracy and families, and the ferocious assault on all three of those things by the leaders of our global institutions, you should know what is happening here right now,” the host told his viewers in August.
His new film ends with a pugilistic call to action: “Just how do you defeat George Soros?” Carlson says. “The answer turns out to be simple: You need leaders who love your country, who care about its future and the people who live there. You need leaders who are willing to fight.”
The Open Society Foundations has objected to comments made by Fox personalities in the past, including Fox Nation host Lara Logan. In October, Logan appeared on Sean Hannity’s show and referred to “the puppet masters and the people from Open Society Foundations,” alleging that they “claimed to be charities and do charity work but are really a kind of enforcement of this radical political strategy.” She also made a conspiratorial remark about the group on Carlson’s show in September, referring to “all those people in the Biden administration that came from the Open Society Foundation that we’re not allowed to talk about because that’ll be the end of us, right? They’ll come for all of us.”
Tom Perriello, the executive director of Open Society-U.S. and a former Virginia congressman, told The Post that “outsized claims of our role borrow from long-standing antisemitic tropes and conspiracies.” He added, “We will continue fighting for those without a voice, unlike the pundits whose disinformation reaches millions of people every night.”
In November 2019, the Anti-Defamation League’s chief executive, Jonathan Greenblatt, wrote a letter of complaint to Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott after a guest on Lou Dobbs’s Fox Business Network program said Soros “controls a very large part of the career Foreign Service at the United States State Department.” The guest, lawyer Joe diGenova, stopped appearing on Fox programs after his comments about Soros and claimed later that “Fox fears George Soros” and has been “compromised” by the billionaire financier.
In October 2018, the business network issued a mea culpa and removed an episode of Dobbs’s show from the airwaves after a guest described the State Department as “Soros-occupied,” with a network executive saying at the time, “We condemn the rhetoric by the guest on ‘Lou Dobbs Tonight.’ ” The show was canceled by Fox Business Network in February 2021.