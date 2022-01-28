The Open Society Foundations has objected to comments made by Fox personalities in the past, including Fox Nation host Lara Logan. In October, Logan appeared on Sean Hannity’s show and referred to “the puppet masters and the people from Open Society Foundations,” alleging that they “claimed to be charities and do charity work but are really a kind of enforcement of this radical political strategy.” She also made a conspiratorial remark about the group on Carlson’s show in September, referring to “all those people in the Biden administration that came from the Open Society Foundations that we’re not allowed to talk about because that’ll be the end of us, right? They’ll come for all of us.”