“I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently,” he wrote. “But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute of it.”
The decision stems from Zucker’s relationship with Allison Gollust, the executive vice president and chief marketing officer for CNN Worldwide. The two worked together during their time at NBC.
Gollust released a statement about Zucker’s resignation on Wednesday. “Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years," she said. “Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time.”
CNN interrupted its live broadcast with news of the resignation shortly after it was made public. The network’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter read Zucker’s memo as well as the statement from Gollust, who he said was remaining with the company.
Zucker, who also served as chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, had initially been expected to leave his role at the network at the end of 2021, but then decided to prolong his tenure after plans were announced last spring for Discovery, Inc. to combine with WarnerMedia assets. That deal has not yet been completed, but Zucker had told staff in a town hall meeting in December that it was likely to close “sometime this spring.”
Zucker said that his relationship was probed following the network’s decision to fire anchor Chris Cuomo in early December. “As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” he said. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.”
Cuomo was fired for not adequately disclosing that he was more extensively involved in helping to defend his brother, then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), against allegations of sexual misconduct than he had acknowledged — either publicly or to CNN management. (Gollust served as communications director for the then-governor prior to joining CNN.)
The law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore completed the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s conduct, which had also turned up an allegation of sexual misconduct made by a former colleague at another network — though the specifics of the allegation have not been revealed.
Zucker had told colleagues following Cuomo’s firing that the law firm would explore the woman’s allegations “as it relates to CNN.” The network had not released any further details regarding the results of that particular probe.
Following his termination, a spokesperson for the fired CNN anchor said that Zucker and Cuomo had been in regular contact about the host’s involvement with his brother’s political crisis — a notion that CNN management strongly contested. Zucker had framed Cuomo’s lack of candor as a betrayal, noting that “he gave me his word that there was no involvement” beyond advice and support to his brother.
The close relationship between Zucker and Gollust was known to many CNN employees. In her recent memoir, former “Today” show co-anchor Katie Couric, who worked with both of them, dropped heavy hints about the relationship. Describing a “huge push” from Zucker to hire Gollust when Couric and Zucker were launching Couric’s short lived talk show, Katie, in 2012, Couric wrote that Zucker and Gollust “were joined at the hip” at NBC and afterwards.
Zucker has served as president of CNN since 2013, after spending four years as the chief executive of media conglomerate NBCUniversal, the capstone of a lengthy tenure at the company that saw him rise through the ranks and become an executive producer of the “Today” morning show.
Despite being a target of criticism for former president Donald Trump and his supporters, Zucker was largely popular with CNN employees, who valued his hands-on touch and passion for the news business.
Under Zucker, CNN focused intently on Trump, starting with his presidential campaign in mid-2015. The network often aired Trump’s raucous campaign rallies from start to finish, helping him emerge from a crowded field of candidates. Zucker later said he regretted giving Trump so much attention.
Trump returned CNN’s attention by repeatedly calling its reporting and commentary “fake news.” He occasionally went after Zucker directly, referring to him on Twitter as “Little Jeff Z.”
Trump released a statement on Wednesday celebrating Zucker’s departure and calling him “a world-class sleazebag.”
The public feuding belied a long and mutually fruitful association for both men: As president of NBC’s entertainment division in 2003, Zucker oversaw the network’s launch of “The Apprentice,” the boardroom reality show that featured Trump.
Zucker took over CNN in 2013 and quickly set about remaking it. At the time, the network that had defined 24-hour TV news was adrift, sometimes finishing not only behind rivals Fox News and MSNBC in the ratings, but also HLN, a sister network that specialized in lurid court trials. The network’s annual advertising revenue had fallen alarmingly, by about 10 percent.
In 2020, CNN recorded its largest audience since its founding in 1980, buoyed by coverage of the presidential campaign and the raging coronavirus pandemic — though, like other cable news networks, it struggled to achieve those same view totals in 2021.
The network has not said who will serve as president of CNN in the interim, following Zucker’s sudden departure. Jason Kilar, the chief executive of WarnerMedia, told employees in a memo that the company “will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly."
“I came to CNN on January 28, 2013. Together, we had nine great years,” Zucker wrote to staffers. "I am grateful to the thousands of incredibly talented CNN and Turner Sports employees who helped make this such a joy for me, and such a success for all of us. I wish each of you nothing but the best in the years ahead.
This breaking news story has been updated.
Elahe Izadi contributed to this report.