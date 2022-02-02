Zucker, who also served as chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, had initially been expected to leave his role at the network at the end of 2021, but decided to prolong his tenure after plans were announced last spring for media conglomerate Discovery, Inc. to combine with WarnerMedia assets. That deal has not yet been completed, but Zucker had told staff in a town hall meeting in December that it was likely to close “sometime this spring.” Some industry observers expected Zucker to continue with the company due to his close relationship with Discovery chief executive David M. Zaslav, who will run the combined television and online media outfit.