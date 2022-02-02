While Fox News viewers may or may not be miffed by the exclusion, Trump surely is, said Charlie Sykes, a political commentator who works for the Bulwark and MSNBC. “He has to be very, very conscious of the fact that Fox is not giving him the kind of airtime that he’s used to in the past. He’s got to be very unhappy about it,” he said. “This is the heart and soul of his media strategy, and Donald Trump is a media creature.”