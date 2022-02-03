For many, the confusion seemed to lie with the dawning awareness that Zucker’s departure was triggered by a looming legal showdown with Cuomo, the star anchor and erstwhile friend he fired in December over Cuomo’s involvement in the crisis-management activities of his politician brother. An investigation into Cuomo’s tenure had pivoted into a broader review of CNN’s handling of the matter, during which Zucker and Gollust were asked about and acknowledged their relationship. Cuomo’s legal team, meanwhile, had signaled an interest in seeing some of the couple’s email correspondence as they sought a more generous financial settlement for the deposed anchor.