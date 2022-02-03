Cuomo apparently has knives out, too, or at least is keeping all options open, after Zucker fired him for being too involved in trying to salvage his older brother’s career last year as the governor tried to fend off allegations of sexual misconduct. A lawyer for the former host has sent a “hold letter” to CNN, asking network executives to preserve any communications between CNN and the former governor or members of his staff. “Cuomo’s team is hoping to prove that CNN executives … knew about the extent of his involvement with his brother’s cleanup effort,” The Washington Post reported Wednesday.