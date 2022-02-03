One of the paper’s opinion columnists, Ross Douthat, emailed James Bennet, then the editorial page editor, at about 10:30 that night: “I would be remiss if I didn’t express my bafflement at the editorial we just ran. … There was not, and continues to be so far as I can tell, no evidence that Jared Lee Loughner was incited by Sarah Palin or anyone else, given his extreme mental illness and lack of any tangential connection to that crosshair map.” Bennet responded about a half-hour later: “I’ll look into this tomorrow. But my understanding was that in the Giffords case there was a gun sight superimposed over her district.”