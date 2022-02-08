Bennet seemed especially well equipped to bring the Times’s editorial page up to the speed of a digital-media landscape proliferating with fast, click-worthy opinion pieces. At the Atlantic, he had promoted rising talents like Ta-Nehisi Coates and published provocative essays such as “Why Women Still Can’t Have It All” and “The Case for Reparations” and a reported article on the paparazzi scramble around Britney Spears that generated Web traffic once unimaginable for an intellectual monthly journal. But his managing editor at the Atlantic, Jennifer Barnett, later went public with complaints that he could be hostile and abusive to his staff, undermining the editorial process on an article he had agreed to stay out of because of family connections.