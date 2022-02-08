Nearly six years later, Bennet is expected to once again step up for the Times — but his gilded career there is over. On Tuesday, he is taking the stand in a Manhattan federal courtroom to testify about his role in the editing of a faulty 2017 opinion piece that prompted Sarah Palin to sue for defamation.
Earlier Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Jed S. Rakoff shot down Palin’s efforts to inject more A-list intrigue into the proceedings when he ruled against their attempts to introduce evidence regarding Bennet’s brother, Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) — part of an effort to show that the editor held animosity against Palin because she supported the senator’s Republican opponent.
The case — the first libel suit against the Times to go to trial in the United States in nearly 20 years — holds the potential to upend decades of precedent that have offered broad protections to media organizations when writing about public figures.
Sarah Palin’s libel case against New York Times opens in Manhattan courtroom, a culture clash with lasting legal potential
But in its minute and nagging details, the testimony coming out of court this week is also providing an unofficial inquiry into the reputation and career of Bennet and the culture he oversaw of legacy journalism pushing to adapt to the hotter pulse of the digital age.
“He’s a careful journalist and inspiring editor,” said Jill Abramson, a former executive editor of the Times who was years ago Bennet’s boss. “All that said, the New York Times has long been known as an editor’s paper where there is extensive rewriting of journalists’ stories.”
That seems to have been the case with the opinion piece in question, which was written on a tight deadline in response to a news event that was seizing headlines and emotions in the moment — a gunman’s attack on the baseball practice of a group of congressional Republicans in Alexandria, Va.
Bennet didn’t write it. But he edited it — and rewrote key passages in a way that lent it more edge. That was also where error crept in.
Author Elizabeth Williamson had used the incident to write an editorial just hours after the attack. She decried vitriolic political rhetoric that spurs partisans to violence; she also cited the 2011 Tucson mass shooting that killed six people and injured then-Rep. Gabbie Giffords (D-Ariz.), and noted that Palin’s political action committee had previously targeted Giffords’s seat for with a map that labeled her district with a stylized crosshairs.
But as Williamson testified last week, Bennet that night added sentences suggesting a direct link between the Palin map and the Tucson shooting (“The link to political incitement was clear”) before her essay was published on the Times’s website.
In fact, investigators had found no indication that the mentally ill shooter was inspired by the map. The Times quickly published a correction. But Palin filed suit, alleging that her reputation had been sullied by the claim.
Palin, as the former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican nominee for vice president, faces a steep hurdle: Public figures must demonstrate not only that a statement was defamatory but also that it was made with “actual malice,” the Supreme Court ruled in the landmark New York Times v. Sullivan case in 1964.
Yet two Supreme Court justices, Neil M. Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, have hinted that they would like to revisit the logic of Sullivan, meaning that even a loss in this trial could send shock waves through the media business if an appeal makes its way to the higher court.
Beyond the legal issues, the courtroom phase of this case is shining a not-always-flattering light on editing practices within one of the most prestigious media outlets in the world.
“How did happen? And what does it say about the New York Times that it did happen?” noted Bill Grueskin, a professor at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, who has extensively studied the case. “Trying to come up with a special angle on this [kind of topic] on deadline is very hard to do — and you have to be careful.”
Bennet seemed especially well equipped to bring the Times’s editorial page up to the speed of a digital-media landscape proliferating with fast, click-worthy opinion pieces. At the Atlantic, he had promoted rising talents like Ta-Nehisi Coates and published provocative essays such as “Why Women Still Can’t Have It All” and “The Case for Reparations” and a reported article on the paparazzi scramble around Britney Spears that generated Web traffic once unimaginable for an intellectual monthly journal. But his managing editor at the Atlantic, Jennifer Barnett, later went public with complaints that he could be hostile and abusive to his staff, undermining the editorial process on an article he had agreed to stay out of because of family connections.
After joining the Times, Benet moved to broaden the range of viewpoints by hiring conservative voices like Bret Stephens and Bari Weiss from the Wall Street Journal. Both triggered controversies, in part for their editorials — Stephens debuted with a column skeptical of climate change, Weiss frequently decried the left for “cancel culture” — but often for their social media activity, notably when Stephens complained to a university provost after one of its professors made a mild joke about him on Twitter. Bennet also enmeshed the op-ed page in controversy in 2018 when he hired technology writer Quinn Norton — and within a day cut her loose after Internet sleuths unearthed racist and homophobic slurs she had deployed online as well as her defense of a prominent neo-Nazi. (Norton said her detractors had taken her comments out of context.)
Bennet told staffers shortly after the incident that these stumbles were a natural outcome of his effort to recruit “different types of writers than we have had traditionally,” according to a report in Vanity Fair. “I’ve lost the capacity to gauge the opprobrium — what’s irrational versus what’s a reasonable amount of Internet outrage these days.”
Amid those controversies, Bennet still enjoyed the support of Times leadership, even though he seemed to have few close allies on the editorial page, according to several people who worked under him and who requested anonymity to speak frankly about a former boss.
But just days after Bennet gave his deposition in the Palin case, his editorial page published another hot-button essay in June 2020 — this one an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), titled “Send in the Troops.” It created an uproar of its own, with many Times staffers arguing that it included misinformation about “left-wing radicals, like antifa” infiltrating the nationwide racial justice protests spreading across the country that had already been debunked by the Times’s own reporting; Black journalists in particular protested that Cotton’s essay would put them at risk with what some saw as his call to use the military to suppress the protests.
Bennet initially defended the essay as part of the op-ed section’s push to include diverse viewpoints. Later, though, he acknowledged that he had not read it before publication, leaving that task to junior editors. After the Times put out a statement saying the Cotton piece “did not meet our standards,” Bennet resigned.
Since early last year, Bennet has been employed by the Economist magazine as a “visiting” senior editor.