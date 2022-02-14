Rakoff did not spare the Times criticism for its error, a sentence in the opinion-section piece that inaccurately suggested a link between rhetoric from her political action committee and a 2011 mass shooting. “This is an example of very unfortunate editorializing on the part of the Times,” he said, adding he was “not at all happy to make this decision” in its favor.
However, he told the parties gathered in his federal courtroom in Manhattan, “my job is to apply the law. ... The law sets a very high standard for actual malice, and in this case the court finds that that standard has not been met.”
The case — the first libel lawsuit to go to trial against the Times in the U.S. in nearly two decades — has been closely watched for its First Amendment implications. Two conservative Supreme Court justices have signaled an openness to reassess a landmark 1964 ruling that has set the current high bar for prominent people pursuing libel claims.
Rakoff said the case will likely go to a court of appeals, which will “have the benefit" of his ruling on the legal underpinnings of the case, and the jury’s verdict.
