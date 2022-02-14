But since the decision is likely to be appealed — a path that could result in rulings upending longstanding legal protections for journalists who write about public figures — Rakoff said he wanted future courts to have both his decision and the jury’s to consider.

Story continues below advertisement

Rakoff did not spare the Times criticism for its error, a sentence within a larger essay that inaccurately suggested a link between rhetoric from her political action committee and a 2011 mass shooting in Tucson.

Advertisement

“This is an example of very unfortunate editorializing on the part of the Times,” he said, adding he was “not at all happy to make this decision” in its favor.

However, he told the parties gathered in his federal courtroom in Manhattan, “the law sets a very high standard for actual malice, and in this case the court finds that that standard has not been met.”

While Palin’s attorneys argued that the paper’s then-editorial page editor James Bennet had acted recklessly in publishing assertions he should have known were false, a Times lawyer described a frantic, deadline editing session that resulted in “a mess-up... a goof” that he regretted immediately and corrected as quickly as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

The case — the first libel lawsuit against the Times to go to trial against in the U.S. in nearly two decades — has been closely watched for its First Amendment implications. Two conservative Supreme Court justices have signaled an openness to reassess a landmark 1964 ruling that set a high bar for prominent people pursuing libel claims.

Advertisement

Rakoff said he was letting the jury continue its deliberations so that if it returns a decision in Palin’s favor, the appeals court wouldn’t necessarily have to send it back for a new trial but rather reinstate the jury’s verdict.

Legal experts called Rakoff’s ruling a highly unusual outcome in a highly unusual case.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s more typical for a judge to issue such a ruling either before a jury begins its deliberations or after they have reached a verdict, said David A. Logan, a Roger Williams University law professor and expert in First Amendment protections. “By doing it this way, it is somewhat efficient,” he said, since “another jury does not need to be impaneled when this goes to an appellate court.”

Rakoff told the court that while he considered waiting until the jury’s verdict before making his decision, “the more I thought about it over the weekend, the more I thought there was unfair to both sides. We've had very full argument on this. I know where I'm coming out and I want to therefore apprise the parties of that."

Advertisement

By dismissing a case in which the plaintiff didn’t satisfy her “burden of proof,” Rakoff did “what most judges would do,” said University of Richmond Law professor Carl Tobias. “Perhaps in an abundance of caution and to be as fair as possible to the plaintiff, the judge has allowed the case to go to the jury to see whether the jurors differ with his view that the plaintiff had not met the burden.”

Story continues below advertisement

If the jury decides in favor of the Times, “this would confirm the judge’s view and make the case difficult for plaintiff to win on appeal.” But if the jury rules in Palin’s favor, “it becomes more complicated.”

Meanwhile, the jury finished Monday — its first full day of considering the case, after taking it up late Friday afternoon — still without a decision of its own. That raised the question of whether they could avoid learning about Rakoff’s ruling, which would have the potential to color their own decision-making.

Advertisement

Like all jurors, they had been instructed to avoid news coverage of their trial. Rakoff expressed concern that repeating his order might tip them off that something had transpired, so he told the court he would call in the jurors to “schmooze them” before his warning.

Story continues below advertisement

When the jury entered his courtroom, Rakoff told them that "I didn’t think I should let the day expire when you know I love this jury without wishing you a happy Valentine’s Day.” Laughter ensued, and then he delivered some mundane scheduling announcement before reminding them:

“If you see anything in media about this case, just turn away,” he said. "Read about the traumatic results for the Cincinnati team instead.”

This breaking story, first published at 3:31 p.m., will continue to be updated.