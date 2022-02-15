The jury’s decision conformed with that of U.S. District Court Judge Jed S. Rakoff, who said on Monday — while the jury was still deliberating and unaware of his comments — that the former Alaska governor had not demonstrated that the Times acted with “actual malice,” the high legal standard that public figures must demonstrate to claim libel.

Rakoff let the jury make their own decision, though, because he wanted future courts to have both his ruling and the jury’s to consider if the case goes to appeal — a process that could alter long-standing protections granted to journalists writing about prominent people.

An attorney for Palin, Kenneth Turkel, said they will probably appeal on “some issues relating to this process.”

It was the first libel case against the Times to go to trial in nearly two decades, and its long journey has drawn close attention from press freedom advocates.

In 2017, when Rakoff first reviewed Palin’s case — in which she sued the Times for an editorial that inaccurately suggested a link between some rhetoric from her political action committee and a 2011 mass shooting — he dismissed it. Then, as he did this week, the judge cast doubt on whether the Times had shown malice; the newspaper had corrected the error within several hours.

Yet an appellate court reinstated Palin’s case, prompting many legal scholars to wonder whether the courts’ once-forgiving attitude toward journalistic errors — largely unchallenged since a 1964 Supreme Court ruling that set the high bar of “actual malice” for prominent individuals who sue for libel — had begun to wane.

At the Supreme Court, Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil M. Gorsuch have both signaled an openness to reviewing the 1964 precedent, raising concerns that rulings unfavorable to media organizations could expose them to a wave of costly litigation.

“The press needs room to function and publish and have the flexibility to make some mistakes,” said Roy Gutterman, director of the Tully Center for Free Speech, in a statement cheering the jury’s decision, “without fearing that it can face civil judgments for simple, honest mistakes.”

This tinderbox of a lawsuit began in the wake of a June 2017 shooting attack on a group of Republican lawmakers who had gathered at an Alexandria baseball field to practice for a game. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) was among those wounded. Within hours, a writer for the New York Times’s editorial page had started crafting an editorial, later published under the headline “America’s Lethal Politics,” that took note of another mass shooting — the one that injured then-Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) and killed six people in Tucson. That shooting, the Times wrote, had been preceded by the circulation of a map by Palin’s PAC that placed stylized crosshairs over targeted Democratic districts. “The link to political incitement was clear,” the Times wrote.

In fact, there was never any indication that the Tucson shooter was motivated by the map. After an immediate backlash, the Times corrected the error the next morning — which attorneys for the newspaper later pointed to as evidence that it had been an “honest mistake.”

Yet the jury spent the better part of three days considering the case — suggesting that it was no easy decision.

On Monday, while the jury was still nearly eight hours into deliberations, Rakoff took the surprising step of announcing that he would rule in favor of the Times’s motion to dismiss, saying Palin had failed to demonstrate that then-editorial page editor James Bennet had known the statements he was rewriting were false, or even that he suspected they might be.

Rakoff could have dismissed the case after hearing arguments and before handing the case to the jury. But as he explained to the court Monday, he settled on his stance over the weekend. And once he realized how he was going to rule, he decided that to not tell the participants sooner was “unfair to both sides.”

“We’ve had very full argument on this. I know where I’m coming out, and I want to therefore apprise the parties of that,” he said Monday.

The jury, however, was not made aware of Rakoff’s decision and continued to deliberate for another day.

When they delivered their verdict, Rakoff thanked them for the “careful attention” they paid to the case, and then explained that he had already decided to dismiss the case.

“Your job was to decide the facts, which you’ve now done. My job is to decide the law,” he said. “And I’ve concluded as a matter of law that the defendants are not liable, too.”

Turkel said his team was “obviously disappointed” with the outcome. “Anytime a jury convenes and renders a decision, that is our system, allowing a private citizen like Governor Palin or anyone to seek redress against a giant media company that wields so much power,” he told reporters outside the courthouse Tuesday.

As she made her way to a black SUV awaiting her at the close of the trial, Palin stopped to praise Turkel and fellow attorney Shane Vogt, who also represented professional wrestler Hulk Hogan in his successful invasion-of-privacy suit against Gawker.com that forced the gossip website to go under.

“They are unsurpassed when it comes to any injustice, doing all they can to make sure the little guy has a voice, the underdog can have their say,” said Palin, the 2008 Republican nominee for vice president.

A spokeswoman for the New York Times, Danielle Rhoades Ha, on Tuesday called the jury’s verdict a “reaffirmation of a fundamental tenet of American law: public figures should not be permitted to use libel suits to punish or intimidate news organizations that make, acknowledge and swiftly correct unintentional errors.”

She added: “It is gratifying that the jury and the judge understood the legal protections for the news media and our vital role in American society.”

Rakoff had not spared the Times from criticism when he announced he would toss out the case, calling the erroneous sentences “an example of very unfortunate editorializing on the part of the Times.”

Floyd Abrams, an expert on constitutional law who represented the Times in the Pentagon Papers case in 1971, said it was telling that a jury found that Palin “simply failed to present a serious enough case to keep them there for another day” — but this was no moment of “undiluted celebration at the Times.”

“The editorial had a serious error in it, but both the judge and jury appear to have been persuaded that it was merely an error, not a partisan predetermined effort to smear Sarah Palin,” Abrams said. “And so to that extent, it is not just a victory for the Times, it is a vindication of their good faith.”

