But the judge may be wondering if he spoke too soon.

On Wednesday, the court revealed that jurors had still been deliberating when some of them inadvertently learned Rakoff had dismissed the closely watched case — via news alerts sent to their phones.

Although the jurors said the information did not affect their verdict, it heightens the possibility that Palin might appeal. Legal observers say she could argue that the judge’s surprise dismissal — and the press sensation it caused — accidentally contaminated the jury, which had been ordered to avoid all news coverage of the trial.

The snag has also brought scrutiny on Rakoff — a New York federal judge who is widely admired for his work on consequential immigration, white-collar crime and death penalty cases over 26 years.

It’s not uncommon for a judge to decide a lawsuit is meritless and throw it out, but the timing here was key. Typically, a judge either dismisses a case and sends the jury home without having to deliberate, or waits until they have reached a verdict before making the dismissal public. By making his announcement in the middle of deliberations on Monday, Rakoff baffled legal observers — and may have breathed new life into a lawsuit he first tried to end more than four years ago.

“I think it was very unusual how the judge handled it,” said Charles Harder, the attorney who has made his name representing famous people in high-profile battles against media organizations — with successful judgments for Hulk Hogan in his invasion-of-privacy suit against the gossip site Gawker in 2016, and Melania Trump in a suit against the Daily Mail. Harder, who observed the trial in New York but wasn’t involved in it, added that “Jurors can be easily influenced by what the judge says and does.”

Rakoff, 78, has been involved in the Palin case since 2017, when the former governor of Alaska sued the Times for libel over an editorial that incorrectly suggested her political action committee helped incite a mass shooting in 2011.

Rakoff first dismissed Palin’s lawsuit two months after it was filed, concluding that it lacked merit. But an appellate court sent the case back to his Manhattan courtroom for a trial this month that delved into questions of whether the Times acted recklessly or was aware it was printing a falsehood. Even as Rakoff scolded the Times this week for “unfortunate editorializing,” he apparently sided with the newspaper’s argument that it was an “honest mistake” that was quickly corrected.

Some law experts think Rakoff decided to announce his dismissal in the middle of deliberations to preclude the need for another trial, by providing any appellate court that overturned his decision with a ready-made jury verdict.

When the jury came back with the same conclusion as Rakoff, it seemed to be a “double whammy” against Palin’s case, said Sonja R. West, a law professor at the University of Georgia; if Palin took it to appeal, her lawyers would have to convince a higher court that Rakoff and the jury were both wrong.

But then there was the way he announced the dismissal, West added, calling it “a common ruling at an uncommon time.” It’s unclear why he didn’t wait until deliberations were over, which might have prevented the risk of jury contamination.

Rakoff explained the timing of his announcement while making it Monday. “I certainly considered the possibility that I should wait until after the jury had rendered its verdict in this case before deciding this motion,” he told lawyers. “But the more I thought about it over the weekend, the more I thought that was unfair to both sides.”

He added that after hearing all the arguments, “I know where I’m coming out and I want to therefore apprise the parties of that,” but since the case was likely to go to appeal, he thought the appellate court “would greatly benefit from knowing how the jury decided.”

Rakoff’s announcement caught even people closely following the case by surprise. News organizations started blasting millions of automatic “push alert” messages to their subscribers’ mobile devices, including this one from The Washington Post: Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin’s libel case against New York Times.

But as the court revealed on Wednesday, at least a few of those phones belonged to jurors, who at the time were still deliberating.

In the post-verdict court order that Rakoff issued Wednesday, he wrote that “the jurors repeatedly assured the Court’s law clerk that these notifications had not affected them in any way or played any role whatever in their deliberations.”

Rakoff also noted, pointedly, that neither legal team had raised objections Monday when he told them he planned to reveal his dismissal decision while the jury was still deliberating.

Still, the judge offered to hold a joint phone conference “if any party feels there is any relief they seek” as a result of the jurors’ disclosure.

Attorneys for Palin had earlier suggested they were likely appeal some aspects of the case. With the jurors’ disclosure, her road to a successful appeal might be a little easier, Harder said.

Palin v. New York Times has been closely watched among journalists and legal professionals because of its potential to challenge the standards for winning a libel suit against a news outlet. Under a 1964 Supreme Court ruling, prominent people such as Palin must prove that a publication acted with “actual malice” — essentially, that it was out to get her — and with “reckless disregard” for the truth when it published a disputed statement. That sets a high bar that has largely protected publishers from paying out huge damages.

Rakoff’s ruling against Palin on Monday — like the one in 2017 — centered on his doubts that she had met the “actual malice” test.

Some press critics have been rooting for Palin’s suit to be appealed up to the Supreme Court, where a conservative majority could rewrite the 1964 precedent, making it more favorable to “public figures” such as politicians and celebrities. In the meantime, media organizations and press advocates say weakening the libel standard could harm free speech.

The Palin trial was the latest of a long line of important cases that have come before Rakoff. In the aftermath of the Great Recession of 2008, he gained a reputation for pushing for harsher penalties against companies accused of engaging in mortgage fraud and other shady practices. Rakoff’s decisions prompted federal agencies to seek stiffer penalties and admissions of wrongdoing.

A Philadelphia native with graduate degrees from Oxford and Harvard Law, Rakoff has said he is proudest of his 2002 ruling that the federal death penalty is unconstitutional, though the decision was later overturned on appeal.

(“If you’re never reversed on appeal,” he told The Washington Post a decade later, “you probably have taken too narrow a view of the law.”)

His sentiments about the death penalty had evolved: One of his brothers was beaten to death in the Philippines in 1985, and “if you had asked me then, I would have told you I supported the death penalty,” he told the Financial Times in 2015. “But I was driven by what I saw and learned as a judge to take a much more compassionate view of sentencing,” eventually deciding that capital punishment unfairly precluded reconsideration of wrongly decided cases.

Rakoff kept the Palin trial running relatively smoothly before this week, avoiding major drama during jury selection and several days of evidentiary issues and witnesses, including testimony from the Republican political star-turned-reality show star herself.

He even injected some levity into the proceedings. After Palin testified that she had once appeared as a guest on “The Masked Singer” but didn’t sing or dance herself, Rakoff, an enthusiastic ballroom dancer, expressed disbelief. “You are missing one of the great joys of life,” he said. “I am encouraging you to reconsider.”

Based on this week’s developments, it may not be the last courtroom chat between the two.