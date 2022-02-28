Before joining CBS, Licht distinguished himself at MSNBC, where he was the co-creator and original executive producer of “Morning Joe,” the network’s flagship morning show.
Licht’s new title will be chairman and chief executive officer of CNN Global, and he is expected to begin in the role in early May. Discovery shareholders are expected to approve the merger during a meeting on March 11.
“Chris is a dynamic and creative producer, an engaging and thoughtful journalist, and a true news person,” said David Zaslav, who will serve as chief executive of the combined Warner Bros. Discovery. “He is a highly principled individual who is trusted, hard-working and makes every organization stronger, more innovative, and more cohesive.”