Most T&R employees, who are spread out between multiple locations in the U.S., will be laid off, he said. “We deeply regret and understand the uncertainty this action will cause our valued employees,” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Solodovnikov’s memo was first reported by CNN and The Daily Beast. Earlier Thursday, a host for the network, Holland Cooke, broke the news of disarray at RT America in a column for industry trade publication Talkers, writing that company brass told staff in a meeting on Thursday that the network has “been canceled, by cable/satellite/online distribution platforms.”

Advertisement

T&R began operating studios and producing English-language programming for RT America in the summer of 2014, according to a 2017 Justice Department summary of the company’s filing under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The statement signaled T&R’s centrality to RT America’s operations in the U.S., noting that it “hired and paid all U.S.-based RT employees.”

Representatives for RT America did not respond to inquiries Thursday afternoon.

RT — originally standing for “Russia Today” — was launched by Vladimir Putin in 2005 as his answer to global media networks like CNN, with outlets in several Western nations, including the U.S., sharing the Kremlin’s perspective on world events.

Story continues below advertisement

In the U.S., RT America has lately covered Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine as a minor incursion intended for defensive purposes, drawing increasingly loud criticism

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the cable television distributor DirecTV cut ties with the network. “In line with our previous agreement with RT America, we are accelerating this year’s contract expiration timeline and will no longer offer their programming effective immediately,” a spokesperson said. As of Thursday afternoon, DISH is the only major cable company that airs RT America in the United States.

YouTube, TikTok and Facebook parent Meta have all blocked access to RT content on their platforms in Europe, with Meta executive Nick Clegg attributing the decision to “the exceptional nature of the current situation.”

Story continues below advertisement

The network has also faced defections from key talent, including comedian Dennis Miller, who, according to NBC News, will stop making his talk show. The show, “Dennis Miller + One,” began airing in March 2020.

Advertisement

Actor William Shatner produced 70 episodes of a show for production company Ora TV, which then sold it to RT America. But in recent interviews he expressed support for the Ukrainian people and suggested that he will not do business with the network beyond his contractual agreement. He told The Daily Beast that, as far as he knows, all Ora TV productions for RT America have been halted. “I await with apprehension what will transpire but my total sympathy is with Ukraine,” he said.

While RT America’s audience in the United States is hard to quantity, and was likely modest, the network received significant distribution via the amplification of social media posts by conservative media companies.

Story continues below advertisement

“The purpose of RT is for Russia to fight against the West and democratic values on the cheap,” said Robert Orttung, a professor of international relations at George Washington University who has researched the company. “It is easier to pay for this kind of divisive media coverage than to build a military equal to that of the United States and its allies.”

Advertisement

Yet its shuttering makes sense in this climate, he added. “With sanctions taking a big bite out of the Russian economy and state income, the Kremlin is going to cut its most unproductive assets.”

In his column, published by talk radio industry publication Talkers magazine, Cooke defended the integrity of RT America.

“I was never once censored, and never handed a script,” he wrote, praising his “100+ enthused, whip-smart colleagues I genuinely enjoyed working alongside in a bustling broadcast center, handsome and lavishly equipped, two blocks from the White House, with an amazing hi-tech coffee machine.”