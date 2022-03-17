Russian reporters have seen their independent news organizations shut down or suspend operations and many journalists have been forced to flee the country. The New York Times temporarily removed its reporting staff from Russia, and many other news organizations have curtailed their reporting from inside the country. Meanwhile, in an all-out effort to control what Russian people see and know, the administration of Russian President Vladimir Putin has made factual reporting — termed “false news” — a criminal offense punishable by a jail term and has blocked social media sites.

Robert Mahoney, executive director of Committee to Protect Journalists, has called the developing crisis one of the worst for press freedom — and for journalists — that he has seen in his 40-year career as a journalist and press advocate.

What questions do you have about reporting in Ukraine or the Kremlin’s crackdown on Russian media outlets? Ask below and we will answer your questions on Friday at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity

