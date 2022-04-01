Psaki is expected to join the network later this spring and will also host a streaming show for the NBCUniversal platform Peacock. Her role will be similar to that of the former chief spokeswoman for Vice President Harris, Symone Sanders, who will be hosting a streaming show and also a traditional television show on the weekends. Sanders’s show, “Symone,” will air at 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC starting in May.

A White House official did not comment on Psaki’s plans but said that she continues working on behalf of President Biden and his administration.

Psaki is a cable news veteran, having worked as a paid commentator for CNN before joining the Biden administration.

The website Puck reported in late February that Psaki had met with executives from CNN and MSNBC about potential post-White House jobs. During a Feb. 25 press briefing, Psaki was asked whether she planned to leave the administration for a television job. “I have more than enough on my plate here,” she said. “So, you can’t get rid of me quite yet.” Axios first reported Psaki’s plans to join MSNBC.

MSNBC’s programming on Peacock is central to a broader network — and industry-wide — pivot to streaming programming as more Americans stop paying for traditional cable subscriptions. The network already has streaming shows on Peacock hosted by political commentators Mehdi Hasan and Zerlina Maxwell. On Tuesday, CNN launched CNN Plus, a subscription streaming service that costs about $6 per month and represents the network’s largest investment in new programming and formats in decades.

It is not clear who will replace Psaki as White House press secretary, but her deputy, Karine Jean-Pierre, would probably be considered a top contender. Before joining the Biden administration, Jean-Pierre worked as a paid commentator on MSNBC.

There’s a long tradition of White House press secretaries moving to broadcasting. MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace served as communications director for President George W. Bush, and Fox News employs former White House press secretaries Dana Perino, Ari Fleischer and Kayleigh McEnany.