Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall reveals injuries suffered in Ukraine

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was badly injured during a March 14 shelling outside Kyiv that killed two of his colleagues, shared his first update about the extent of his injuries in a pair of social media posts on Thursday night.
He also paid tribute to veteran Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and to a Ukrainian fixer for the network, Oleksandra Kuvshynova, both of whom were killed. It has not yet been established who was responsible for the shelling, but the Ukrainian ministry of defense attributed the deaths at the time to Russian forces.
“Its been over three weeks since the attack in Ukraine and I wanted to start sharing it all,” Hall wrote on Thursday night. “But first I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who didn’t make it that day. Pierre and I traveled the world together, working was his joy and his joy was infectious. RIP.”
Hours later, both tweets were deleted, but before then they had been shared across Twitter thousands of times, prompting an outpouring of tributes and sympathy. “You’ve been through hell and you’re looking pretty damn good, @BenjaminHallFNC,” wrote ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl. “Can’t wait to see you back on the air.” Clarissa Ward, CNN chief international correspondent, shared Hall’s update and wrote, simply, “Courage.”
Kuvshynova, 24, had worked as a consultant for the network in Ukraine, while Zakrzewski, 55, had helped Fox cover conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria during his lengthy career. Several New York-based Fox News executives recently attended the funeral and wake for Zakrzewski, an Irish citizen, in Dublin.
Fox had not previously released details about the severity of Hall’s injuries, but said initially on March 14 that he needed to be hospitalized. The team came under fire while reporting from a vehicle in Horenka, outside the capitol city of Kyiv. Two days later, Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott informed employees that Hall was “safe” and had been extracted from the country.
Hall was taken to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany and then ultimately to a military medical center in Texas. “Ben is receiving excellent care while he continues to recover from his serious injuries after multiple surgeries,” Scott told employees on March 25.
Hall has worked for Fox News since 2015 and is based primarily in Washington, D.C., according to his company biography. He was extracted from Ukraine with the help of a group called Save Our Allies and Fox News Pentagon correspondent Jennifer Griffin.
Fox News did not immediately respond to inquiries Friday morning.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: President Zelensky warned Thursday that the slaughter of civilians in Mariupol would rival the “heinous crimes” in the Kyiv area, cautioning the Kremlin could use Mariupol for propaganda purposes by staging scenes to suggest Ukraine was responsible for the atrocities.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war. The last independent newsletter in Russia suspended its operations.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.