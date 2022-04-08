War in Ukraine
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Media

Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall reveals injuries suffered in Ukraine

The correspondent, severely injured in an attack that killed two colleagues, said on Twitter that he has lost part of a leg and a foot.

By Jeremy Barr
and 
Andrew Jeong
 
Today at 9:46 a.m. EDT
By Jeremy Barr
and 
Andrew Jeong
 
Today at 9:46 a.m. EDT
Loading...
Fox News headquarters in New York. (Jeenah Moon for The Washington Post)

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was badly injured during a March 14 shelling outside Kyiv that killed two of his colleagues, shared his first update about the extent of his injuries in a pair of social media posts on Thursday night.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

“To sum it up, I’ve lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other,” said Hall, a State Department correspondent who had been on the ground in Ukraine to cover the Russian invasion. “One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown … but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here.” He shared a photo of himself, heavily bandaged and wearing a patch over his left eye.

He also paid tribute to veteran Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and to a Ukrainian fixer for the network, Oleksandra Kuvshynova, both of whom were killed. It has not yet been established who was responsible for the shelling, but the Ukrainian ministry of defense attributed the deaths at the time to Russian forces.

“Its been over three weeks since the attack in Ukraine and I wanted to start sharing it all,” Hall wrote on Thursday night. “But first I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who didn’t make it that day. Pierre and I traveled the world together, working was his joy and his joy was infectious. RIP.”

Hours later, both tweets were deleted, but before then they had been shared across Twitter thousands of times, prompting an outpouring of tributes and sympathy. “You’ve been through hell and you’re looking pretty damn good, @BenjaminHallFNC,” wrote ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl. “Can’t wait to see you back on the air.” Clarissa Ward, CNN chief international correspondent, shared Hall’s update and wrote, simply, “Courage.”

Kuvshynova, 24, had worked as a consultant for the network in Ukraine, while Zakrzewski, 55, had helped Fox cover conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria during his lengthy career. Several New York-based Fox News executives recently attended the funeral and wake for Zakrzewski, an Irish citizen, in Dublin.

Fox had not previously released details about the severity of Hall’s injuries, but said initially on March 14 that he needed to be hospitalized. The team came under fire while reporting from a vehicle in Horenka, outside the capitol city of Kyiv. Two days later, Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott informed employees that Hall was “safe” and had been extracted from the country.

Hall was taken to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany and then ultimately to a military medical center in Texas. “Ben is receiving excellent care while he continues to recover from his serious injuries after multiple surgeries,” Scott told employees on March 25.

Hall has worked for Fox News since 2015 and is based primarily in Washington, D.C., according to his company biography. He was extracted from Ukraine with the help of a group called Save Our Allies and Fox News Pentagon correspondent Jennifer Griffin.

Fox News did not immediately respond to inquiries Friday morning.

WAR IN UKRAINE
HAND CURATED
Loading...