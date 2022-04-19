Dean Baquet to retire as New York Times editor, will be replaced by Joe Kahn

Placeholder while article actions load

After a nearly eight-year tenure, Dean Baquet will retire as executive editor of The New York Times and will be replaced by managing editor Joseph F. Kahn, the newspaper announced Tuesday. Baquet, who turned 65 last fall, is departing at what has become the paper’s traditional retirement age for executive editors. He was the first Black man to serve in the job, ascending to the role under tumultuous circumstances in May 2014, after the abrupt dismissal of Jill Abramson, the paper’s first female top editor.

He will step down in June, the paper said, and hand over the top job to Kahn, 57, who most recently served as the paper’s managing editor.

A generally popular and even-tempered leader, Baquet also once served as the top editor of the Los Angeles Times but was pushed out after a year and a half, in 2006, after he refused to make staff cuts that he feared would damage the newspaper’s journalism.

Rejoining the New York Times, where he had previously worked in the 1990s, he oversaw a historic run of journalistic accomplishment and influence after taking charge of the newsroom, which grew under his stewardship after an earlier period of buyouts and layoffs. When Baquet became editor, the Times boasted approximately 800,000 digital-only subscribers; now, it has 6.8 million paid digital subscribers.

In recent months, Kahn, 57, had emerged as the overwhelming favorite for the top job at the Times. , though Baquet had likely put his succession in motion when he elevated him to the role of managing editor, his second-in-command, in September 2016. “I very much think that Joe should be a candidate to succeed me,” Baquet said at the time.

Kahn, who joined the Times in 1998 after stints at the Wall Street Journal and Dallas Morning News, has the kind of resume that has traditionally lined the path to masthead jobs at the paper. He covered international economics and trade from the Times’s Washington bureau and Wall Street from the business desk in the city before serving as Beijing bureau chief and then rising through the ranks of management on the foreign staff.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

