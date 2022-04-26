Chicago Reader, storied alt-weekly, averts closure over vaccine column

Placeholder while article actions load

CHICAGO — One of the country’s longest-running alternative weekly newspapers appears to have averted financial collapse after a debate over censorship and vaccine misinformation threatened to derail its transition to nonprofit status. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Chicago Reader co-owner Leonard Goodman said Tuesday that he would step down from the newspaper, which had essentially run out of money, and allow a newly formed nonprofit organization to take control in the hope of keeping it afloat.

“We cannot continue the fight without destroying the Reader,” Goodman said in a statement first published by the Chicago Tribune. Goodman, its owner since 2018, had held up the newspaper’s transition after a staff backlash to a column he published raising skepticism about childhood coronavirus vaccines.

The Reader’s other owner, Chicago developer Elzie Higginbottom, and Bob Reiter Jr., a member of the Reader’s nonprofit board, told The Washington Post they both received notice Tuesday that Goodman had approved the paper’s transition. Goodman did not immediately respond to The Post’s inquiries.

“It’s been so much anger and anxiety and frustration,” said Philip Montoro, a longtime Reader editor. “People have been really worried about their livelihoods and their health — and that’s been lifted off them.”

Tuesday’s news ends a bitter, months-long dispute that began with Goodman’s column in November.

“We have been kept in the dark about vaccine safety and efficacy by our government and its partners in Big Pharma,” he wrote. “As a parent, I will demand more answers before simply taking their word.”

But Goodman also cited several questionable sources that raised red flags for Reader staffers. In response, publisher Tracy Baim hired an external fact-checker, who flagged more than a dozen of Goodman’s claims as misleading or false. Goodman resisted any changes, Baim said, and ultimately his column remained untouched with no corrections or clarifications.

Still, Goodman’s allies on the newspaper’s board called it an attempt at censorship and raised concerns about free speech and governance at the paper. They insisted on changes at the Reader related to censorship that delayed the alt-weekly’s transition to a nonprofit. The dispute culminated last week with Reader staffers and supporters mounting a protest rally in front of Goodman’s home.

Goodman, a prominent Chicago lawyer, and Higginbottom bought the Reader in 2018 from the Chicago Sun-Times for a nominal $1, with the aim of saving the newspaper from closure. Higginbottom sided with the staff in their dispute with Goodman. A statement from his office Tuesday said that Higginbottom “greatly appreciates everything Len Goodman did to save The Reader for the last several years and he’s looking forward to what the nonprofit will deliver.”

Three board members aligned with Goodman also said they would step down, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The nonprofit arm of the Reader could resume fundraising efforts and the search for grants, Baim said. She said she expected the Reader’s transition to a nonprofit to be completed within the next week.

Reader staffers, meanwhile, spent the day preparing the next print edition — and called off plans to stage another protest in front of Goodman’s home.

“We’re not going to get burned here,” Montoro said, sounding almost in disbelief. “It’s really over. We really won.”

