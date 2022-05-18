Chris Wallace will stay at CNN and host streaming show on HBO Max

Placeholder while article actions load

Chris Wallace has decided to stay with CNN after the rapid demise of the CNN Plus streaming service that had hired him as a host — but his new interview show will be streamed on the network's sister service HBO Max, starting this fall. Wallace will continue to appear on CNN to provide news analysis and highlights from the newsmaker interviews featured on his new show, "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" will be broadcast during CNN's Sunday news programming, CNN chief executive Chris Licht said Wednesday during a presentation for corporate advertisers in New York.

“I’ve never had more fun developing a program and am looking forward to bringing it to both HBO Max and CNN audiences,” Wallace said in a prepared statement.

After abruptly resigning in December from Fox News, his home of 18 years, Wallace signed on with CNN to host a four-nights-a-week streaming show, embracing a new medium after a long career in traditional broadcast and cable news. But the streaming service was very quickly shut down last month by CNN’s new parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, after about a month.

In April, Wallace demurred when asked whether he planned to remain with CNN, saying only that he was in “good shape” and would be “fine” — “whether it’s at CNN or someplace else.”

Former NPR “All Things Considered” co-host Audie Cornish, who was slated to host a weekly interview show for CNN Plus, has also been expected to remain with the network in some capacity. Although a video clip of her was featured during CNN’s presentation to advertisers Wednesday, no official plans were announced for her.

Another show that had been tapped for CNN Plus, a show dedicated to Mexican cuisine hosted by actress Eva Longoria, will instead air on the main network, it was also announced Wednesday.

While he did not provide further details, Licht also said during the presentation that CNN will be “reimagining” the network’s morning show, which is currently called “New Day” and airs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We are seeking to be a disrupter of the broadcast morning shows in this space and we believe we have the people and resources to do it,” said Licht, who played a pivotal role in launching “Morning Joe” on MSNBC and in overseeing CBS’s morning show.

Licht, who started at CNN earlier this month, also needs to find a new 9 p.m. host for the network after the termination of Chris Cuomo in December. At a recent town hall meeting, Licht said he plans to “try some things” in that time slot this summer but have a new shot ready to launch this fall.

