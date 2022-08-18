Brian Stelter will leave CNN as his 'Reliable Sources’ is cancelled

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter is leaving the company and the network will cancel the 30-year-old weekly media news show that he has hosted since 2013. Sunday’s episode of “Reliable Sources” will be the last, a network spokesperson said. “We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors,” the spokesperson added.

CNN executive Amy Entelis, in a separate statement, said that Stelter “departs CNN an impeccable broadcaster” and that the company is “confident [his team’s] impact and influence will long outlive the show,” Entelis said.

The cancellation news, which was first reported by NPR, is the first major programming shake-up under the management of new network boss Chris Licht. The veteran news producer and television executive began serving as chairman and chief executive of CNN Worldwide this spring, replacing Jeff Zucker, who was pushed out by parent company management in February.

Licht has made other recent changes to CNN’s weekend lineup, though, including the decision to dedicate the 7 p.m. hour on Sunday nights to former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.

Stelter, 36, joined CNN from the New York Times in 2013, where he had established himself at a young age as a top media reporter; he got his start in the field by launching his own much-read blog about the broadcast news industry, TV Newswer, while an undergraduate at Towson University. He is the author of a 2020 book about Fox News, which he has covered closely for many years, and another book in 2013 that chronicled the world of morning television.

“I’m grateful for my nine years with CNN, proud of what we accomplished on Reliable Sources and so thankful for the viewers who tuned in every week for our examination of the media, truth and the stories that shape our world,” Stelter told The Post in a statement. “It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential.”

Stelter said he would address his departure on Sunday’s episode of the show.

Oliver Darcy, a senior media reporter for CNN, will continue working at the network and will helm the network’s nightly media newsletter, a spokesperson said.

This story will be updated.

