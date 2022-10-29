Starbucks will get reporters’ messages with union, federal judge rules

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A federal judge has ordered the organization behind a unionization drive at Starbucks stores in western New York to turn over all of its messages with journalists — a sweeping and unusual ruling that will let the company peek into communications that courts usually view as private and protected. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight U.S. District Court Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. issued the little-noticed order last month at the behest of Starbucks, which has been aggressively fighting the organizing effort by an employee group called Starbucks Workers United in the Buffalo area for months.

The giant coffee chain asked to subpoena the records as part of discovery in a bitter legal fight with the employees and the National Labor Relations Board, whose regional director in May issued a complaint against Starbucks that included over 200 violations of the National Labor Relations Act.

Advertisement

The board asked the court in June to reinstate seven Starbucks workers who were allegedly fired for union-organizing activities through a group called Starbucks Workers United.

The employee group has appealed Sinatra’s decision to the 2nd Circuit Court, which has yet to rule on it.

Sinatra, who was appointed to the federal bench by former president Donald Trump in 2018, ruled against the NLRB’s motion, which sought to quash Starbucks’s request. Instead, he ordered the employee organization to turn over documents, emails, texts and other electronic communication between the workers and “any digital, print, radio, TV, internet-based or other media outlet” that it has been in contact with regarding its organizing efforts.

The order would likely affect thousands of messages between organizers and a large swath of news organizations that have covered the Buffalo story. Among others, The Washington Post, the New York Times, Vice, Fox News, Al Jazeera, the Guardian and the Buffalo News have reported extensively on the organizing campaign.

Advertisement

Buffalo has been ground zero in a push to unionize employees of the sprawling chain, which has more than 15,000 locations in the United States. Workers at a Buffalo store were the first to petition for union recognition last year, sparking a movement that has spread to more than 6,000 workers at some 200 Starbucks across the country.

A group of former and current Starbucks workers have accused the Seattle-based company of union-busting tactics in Buffalo; in June, the federal NLRB agreed. Its region director filed a petition alleging that Starbucks had engaged in a “vigorous anti-union campaign” and had used illegal tactics at stores where elections were taking place, such as closing locations with active organizing drives, threatening employees and bringing in supervisors to discourage union activity.

A Starbucks spokesman, Andrew Trull, defended the broad order in a statement.

Advertisement

“This is about getting to the truth and uncovering misinformation that [union-supporting workers] have disseminated to both our partners and the public,” he said. “The outcome of this trial should be based on a fair evaluation of the facts — including how [the workers group] has spread knowingly false information to many, including the media.”

He didn’t specify what misinformation had allegedly been communicated. But in a follow-up email, another Starbucks representative said asking parties involved in litigation to share material communications “is standard practice.”

In rare cases, courts have ordered news reporters to reveal the source of sensitive stories, especially those involving classified material or national security. But it’s unusual for a judge to order a party in a civil case to hand over such a broad record of contacts with journalists.

Advertisement

New York has a “shield law” that protects professional journalists from disclosing confidential sources. But the law doesn’t address the situation presented in the Buffalo case, in which the sources themselves are being asked to turn over material shared with reporters.

The danger is that disclosure of such information could chill communications between journalists and their sources. If reporters know their private correspondence is subject to public or legal disclosure, they may refrain from seeking the information.

“I keep rereading [the judge’s order] and saying, ‘This can’t be right,’” said Cathy Creighton, the director of Cornell University’s school of industrial and labor relations lab in Buffalo and a former labor-union attorney.

She added, “I’ve never heard of this in 30 years as a labor attorney. I don’t know how else to say it: It takes my breath away.”

Advertisement

That was also the view of union organizers and some of the workers involved in the NLRB suit.

“This company has contempt for all the norms of democracy,” said Richard Bensinger, senior adviser and organizer of Starbucks Workers United and a former national organizing director for the AFL-CIO. “They blatantly spy on, harass and fire workers for exercising their right to organize. They have contempt for freedom of the press and our right to freely speak to the media.”

Casey Moore, a Starbucks barista in Buffalo who has helped organize the local union drive, called Starbuck’s quest for the communications “a fishing expedition” to identify employees who might be sympathetic to the union. “It violates every journalistic standard, and is designed to stymie news coverage.”

GiftOutline Gift Article