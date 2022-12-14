Washington Post announces more job cuts next year

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Post will continue to eliminate jobs early next year, Publisher Fred Ryan said Wednesday, weeks after the paper announced it will shutter its Sunday magazine and lay off 11 newsroom employees. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ryan said at a companywide meeting that the cuts will probably amount to a “single-digit percentage” of the company’s 2,500 employees but did not provide specifics. He added, though, that the company will add new jobs to offset the loss of positions that are “no longer serving readers,” and that The Post’s total head count will not be reduced.

The publisher walked out of the meeting after dozens of employees raised their hands and peppered him with questions. Plans for job cuts will be finalized “over the coming weeks,” Post spokeswoman Kathy Baird said in a statement.

The development comes during a difficult season for media workers, as companies across the industry have laid off workers and instituted hiring freezes. Citing “economic head winds” as a factor last month, The Post’s executive editor, Sally Buzbee, announced the newspaper will end its weekly stand-alone magazine, along with the jobs of its 10 staffers. The company also eliminated the job of Pulitzer Prize-winning dance critic Sarah L. Kaufman. None of those employees were offered new roles at the paper.

During Wednesday’s employee meeting, Ryan cited a difficult economic environment, particularly for companies reliant on advertising, and he acknowledged that “for those people whose positions will be eliminated, this will be a difficult time.”

But he said that “regardless of economic conditions, we will always make decisions on how to best serve our readers” and that such cuts were a strategic move required to put The Post on solid business footing into the future.

“The Washington Post is evolving and transforming to put our business in the best position for future growth,” Baird said in the statement. “We are planning to direct our resources and invest in coverage, products, and people in service of providing high value to our subscribers and new audiences.”

Ryan saved his comments about cuts for the end of his presentation, which had mostly focused on touting the company’s initiatives and products. It quickly turned contentious. Hundreds of employees had packed the room, and many tried to ask questions as Ryan walked out.

“We have questions,” said Katie Mettler, a reporter and co-chair of the employee union. Another reporter asked whether people whose jobs are eliminated will “be treated like the magazine staffers were.”

Ryan said they have “multiple opportunities” to ask management questions and that “we will have more information as we move forward,” before walking out.

