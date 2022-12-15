Twitter abruptly suspends more than half a dozen journalists

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Twitter suspended the accounts of more than half a dozen journalists from CNN, the New York Times, The Washington Post and other outlets Thursday evening. Many of the suspended accounts had recently written about a dispute between the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, and another Twitter user who had tracked the billionaire’s private jet travels.

The suspensions Thursday evening came without warning or explanation from Twitter. They include Washington Post technology reporter Drew Harwell, who discovered he was unable to log into his account or tweet around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Aaron Rupar, a Substack writer with nearly 800,000 followers on Twitter, had his account suspended minutes earlier, according to screenshots taken by other users.

New York Times technology reporter Ryan Mac also appears to have been suspended around the same time. He had published an article on Wednesday about Twitter suspending accounts that used public data to track the location of Musk’s private plane.

CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan had just posted a tweet about Musk’s claim that a “crazy stalker” had chased his young son in Los Angeles this week when he was suspended, according to screenshots.

Matt Binder, a Mashable reporter, was tweeting about O’Sullivan’s suspension when his account also went dark.

Independent journalist Tony Webster’s account was also suspended as of Thursday evening. So were the accounts of Keith Olbermann, a former MSNBC host, and Intercept reporter Micah Lee.

A spokesman for the New York Times called the suspensions “questionable and unfortunate” in a statement Thursday night.

“Neither The Times nor Ryan have received any explanation about why this occurred," said Charlie Stadlander. "We hope that all of the journalists’ accounts are reinstated and that Twitter provides a satisfying explanation for this action.”

Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass) wrote on Twitter Thursday night that her staff had met that same day with Twitter officials. “They told us that they’re not going to retaliate against independent journalists or researchers who publish criticisms of the platform. Less than 12 hours later, multiple technology reporters have been suspended. What’s the deal, Elon Musk?”

This is a developing story and is being updated.

