Noah Oppenheim stepping aside as president of NBC News

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Noah Oppenheim, who has served as president of NBC News since 2017, will leave his role as part of a broader reorganization of the network’s newsroom leadership that will shift most of his responsibilities to a new role to be filled by Rebecca Blumenstein, currently a deputy managing editor for the New York Times.

Oppenheim will return to working on movies and scripted television shows as part of a new deal with the company’s entertainment arm.

“I leave with enormous pride in all that we’ve accomplished together,” he wrote in a memo to NBC employees on Wednesday afternoon. “Sharing this front-row seat to history with the smartest, most committed, and most compassionate colleagues has been a tremendous privilege.”

Blumenstein’s appointment into the new job of president of editorial was announced Wednesday by NBCUniversal News Group chairman Cesar Conde, who called her an “innovative leader” and wrote that “those who have worked with her speak highly of her journalistic judgment and her unwavering support for her team members.” (Her hiring was first reported by The Times.)

Advertisement

Before joining the Times in 2017, Blumenstein had worked for the Wall Street Journal since 1995, where she led a team that earned the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting in 2007.

“I look forward to building on the deep journalistic foundation at NBC News to help NBC News achieve its ambitions,” Blumenstein said in a statement. “I have loved every minute of working at The Times and learned so much working with many of the best journalists in the world.”

Oppenheim is no stranger to Hollywood, having written “Jackie,” a 2016 biopic about Jacqueline Kennedy, as well as several other screenplays. He called working on film and television projects his “other love” and said he will soon launch a new venture working with NBCUniversal.

“We are grateful for Noah’s leadership in the News Group at NBC News during such an important time and look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role,” Conde said in his memo.

Oppenheim said he will stick around for several more weeks to aid with the transition.

This story has been updated to include a comment from Blumenstein.

GiftOutline Gift Article