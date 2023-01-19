Cecilia Vega leaving ABC News to join CBS and ‘60 Minutes’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CBS has hired Cecilia Vega, ABC’s chief White House correspondent, to be a correspondent for “60 Minutes,” the network announced to its staff Thursday morning. She will begin reporting for the show in the spring. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Vega, who joined ABC News in 2011, has become one of the network’s most prominent on-air journalists, leading coverage of the Biden administration after reporting on the Trump administration. She has also co-hosted episodes of “Good Morning America,” among her anchoring duties at the network. Vega was the first Latina to be named chief White House correspondent for a major U.S. television network.

“This is a dream come true,” Vega said in a statement about her move to CBS. “I am beyond honored to join the ranks of this legendary show and to work alongside the best reporters in journalism.”

Bill Owens, the executive producer of “60 Minutes,” said that Vega was the “first and only person” he mentioned when CBS executive George Cheeks asked him a few years ago what potential hires he was considering for his vision of the show’s future.

“I think she’s a throwback,” Owens said in an interview. “She’s classic in the most elegant and sophisticated way. She’s also interested in every type of story.”

To do well on “60 Minutes,” Owens said, correspondents have to be writers, reporters and storytellers — and that Vega has all the necessary skills and experience. In particular, he praised her “really classy” coverage of the Trump White House and said she succeeded at “not becoming part of the story.”

The show, which debuted in 1968, has been the most-watched non-sports prime-time program during the 2022-2023 television season, averaging 9.59 million total viewers per week. A recent episode featuring an interview with Prince Harry drew a season high 11.2 million total viewers, the kind of mass audience that has become more rare as audiences gravitate away from traditional television.

Owens acknowledged that the show exists in a “very competitive’ environment. But when he shared the news of Vega’s hiring with the show’s other correspondents, he said, “every single person was like, ‘Great,’ because she’s done the work. They get it. This is the kind of person who steps up and into ‘60 Minutes.’”

