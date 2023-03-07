What to know about the lawsuit Dominion filed against Fox News

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the month after the 2020 presidential election, Dominion Voting Systems had warned Fox News: We’re considering legal action. The top-rated cable news network had aired false claims about a stolen election, alleging that the voting technology company was part of a purported plot to steal votes from defeated former president Donald Trump. In March 2021, Dominion filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit in a court in Delaware, alleging that Fox repeatedly aired unsubstantiated election accusations. Dominion also sued Trump-affiliated attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, as well as MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell.

Two years later, the landmark case against Fox has offered a rare glimpse behind the scenes of the major television network as executives and hosts privately shared their doubts about the accusations their network was promoting on air. Now, the lawsuit is set to go to trial next month.

Why Dominion sued Fox News

After losing the election, Trump and his allies had floated several baseless claims to explain the loss. One that particularly gained traction was an accusation that thousands of votes for Trump were switched to Joe Biden, particularly in Antrim County, Mich. (State officials verified with a hand count of ballots that Dominion machines tabulated votes accurately.)

Advertisement

After Trump and his supporters were upset with Fox for calling Arizona for Biden on the night of the election, the network did not want to further alienate its Trump-loving viewers and repeated these claims, Dominion lawyers have alleged. Dominion says Fox aired bogus assertions, including that its machines were manufactured in Venezuela to rig elections for Hugo Chávez, while executives and hosts privately doubted the claims.

“Fox engaged in this knowing and reckless propagation of these enormous falsehoods in order to profit off these lies,” the lawsuit read. “Fox wanted to continue to protect its broadcast ratings, catering to an audience deeply loyal to President Trump.”

Dominion has pointed to evidence, including internal emails and texts, showing the conversations between the network’s biggest personalities that raised questions about the accusations.

Advertisement

“Sidney Powell is lying,” prime-time star Tucker Carlson wrote to his producer. Anchor Bret Baier wrote to an executive: “There is NO evidence of fraud.”

Fox News’s defense

Fox has argued that its reporting and commentary on Dominion fall under legitimate newsgathering.

“It is plain as day that any reasonable viewer would understand that Fox News was covering and commenting on allegations about Dominion, not reporting that the allegations were true,” Fox’s lawyers wrote in a court filing.

They cite the New York Times v. Sullivan decision, which held that public officials must show that false statements made about them had been made with “actual malice” — in other words, with knowledge or reckless disregard.

Fox has also cited false election claims in its filings in an attempt to argue that the accusations were not so wildly improbable.

Key moments and evidence from the lawsuit

The trial over the defamation case has yet to begin. But several moments already stand out.

Advertisement

What this means for freedom of the press

Legal experts have said the disclosure of emails and texts that suggest Fox executives and personalities knew the claims they were broadcasting were false have offered blow after blow to Fox’s defense against the defamation suit.

“You just don’t often get smoking-gun evidence of a news organization saying internally, ‘We know this is patently false, but let’s forge ahead with it,’” RonNell Andersen Jones, a University of Utah professor who specializes in media law, previously told The Washington Post.

But Fox says Dominion has used “cherry-picked quotes stripped of key context, and spilled considerable ink on facts that are irrelevant under black-letter principles of defamation law.” The network claims it did not have actual malice, a standard that makes it hard to win defamation lawsuits because Dominion has the burden of proving the network’s intention.

Still, there are limits to the actual malice standard, David Schulz, who runs the Media Freedom and Information Access Clinic at Yale Law School, told The Post’s Rachel Weiner.

Fox is “essentially saying that you have a defense of ‘not guilty by reason of insanity’ in a libel case,” Schulz said. “That can’t be right.”

GiftOutline Gift Article