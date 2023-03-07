Live updates Fox News lawsuit evidence to be released

A large cache of new documents is expected to be released later Tuesday, according to a court docket, as part of the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed against Fox News by Dominion Voting System .

The material is likely to include a large selection of exhibits mentioned in past legal motions that have generated headlines and controversy for the network. They have included revelations that top executives and hosts privately doubted the veracity of election fraud claims even as Fox continued to air them, and that they fretted about losing viewers.