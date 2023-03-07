The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Fox News lawsuit evidence to be released

Dominion Voting Systems is suing Fox News for $1.6 billion over its election lies about the company. (Ted Shaffrey/AP)
clock iconUpdated 13 min ago
A large cache of new documents is expected to be released later Tuesday, according to a court docket, as part of the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed against Fox News by Dominion Voting System.

The material is likely to include a large selection of exhibits mentioned in past legal motions that have generated headlines and controversy for the network. They have included revelations that top executives and hosts privately doubted the veracity of election fraud claims even as Fox continued to air them, and that they fretted about losing viewers.

Here’s what to know:

  • Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged in his deposition that “some of our commentators were endorsing” the baseless election fraud claims, saying, “I would have liked us to be stronger in denouncing it, in hindsight.”
  • Dominion alleges Fox knowingly aired false conspiracy theories that its voting machines had a role President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election in a bid to boost ratings. Fox counters that it was reporting newsworthy claims.
