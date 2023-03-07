Live updates Fox News lawsuit evidence to be released

A large cache of new documents is expected to be released later Tuesday, according to a court docket, as part of the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed against Fox News by Dominion Voting System.
Here’s what to know:
Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged in his deposition that “some of our commentators were endorsing” the baseless election fraud claims, saying, “I would have liked us to be stronger in denouncing it, in hindsight.”
Dominion alleges Fox knowingly aired false conspiracy theories that its voting machines had a role President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election in a bid to boost ratings. Fox counters that it was reporting newsworthy claims.
