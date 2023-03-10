What key players at Fox News said about the network and its viewers

“Still getting mud thrown at us! … Maybe Sean and Laura went too far. All very well for Sean to tell you he was in despair about Trump but what did he tell his viewers?”

As chairman of Fox Corp., the parent company of Fox News, 91-year-old billionaire Rupert Murdoch oversees a massive media empire and is in frequent contact with the network’s top executives. He is also executive chairman of News Corp., which owns the Wall Street Journal and New York Post.

Never a fan of Trump, whom Murdoch originally knew as a gossip column fixture in his own New York Post tabloid, the mogul entered a mutually beneficial relationship with the future president as he closed in on the White House. By the end of Trump’s term, though, Murdoch fretted in private emails that he had gone “increasingly mad.” He bemoaned the chatter of election conspiracies, even as they burbled up on his own network, but also worried about ratings and urged Fox executives to help Republican candidates in Georgia Senate runoff elections “any way we can.”