Judge rules that Dominion, Fox News lawsuit will go to trial

By
and 
March 31, 2023 at 4:26 p.m. EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Fox News Channel sign is seen on a television vehicle outside the News Corporation building in New York City, in New York, U.S. Nov. 8, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)
A judge ruled on Friday that Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News will go to trial next month, notwithstanding motions from both parties requesting that he decide the case in their favor before a jury weighs in.

Delaware Superior Court’s Judge Eric M. Davis denied motions for summary judgment from Fox News and parent company Fox Corporation. He granted some of Dominion’s competing motions while denying other aspects.

“We are gratified by the Court’s thorough ruling soundly rejecting all of Fox’s arguments and defenses, and finding as a matter of law that their statements about Dominion are false,” Dominion said in a statement. 'We look forward to going to trial."

“This case is and always has been about the First Amendment protections of the media’s absolute right to cover the news," Fox said in its own statement. "FOX will continue to fiercely advocate for the rights of free speech and a free press as we move into the next phase of these proceedings.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

