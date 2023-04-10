BBC objects to ‘Government Funded’ Twitter label. Musk has thoughts.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — Twitter attached a government-affiliation label to the BBC’s main Twitter account over the weekend, sparking a stern objection from the public broadcaster and a debate within Britain over the label’s accuracy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Government Funded Media” appeared on the BBC’s main Twitter profile, which primarily posts about its entertainment programs. Twitter offered no public explanation for its decision to add the label over the weekend, which was not attached to any of the BBC’s news accounts — several of which have many more followers.

Elon Musk’s social media platform also applied the label to the accounts of U.S.-based publicly funded media organizations like NPR and PBS. On Saturday, Twitter altered the label it had attached to NPR’s account from “state-affiliated” to “Government Funded,” distinguishing it from the language it uses to flag Russia’s Sputnik and RT and the Chinese Communist Party’s People’s Daily.

The BBC criticized its new label and said it was seeking clarification from Twitter to “resolve” the issue. “The BBC is, and always has been, independent. We are funded by the British public through the license fee,” it said in a statement Monday. Unlike NPR, which has not posted any new messages from its main account since Wednesday, the BBC has continued to tweet from the newly flagged account.

Musk appeared late Sunday to be distancing himself from the new label. In response to reports that the BBC objected to it, he suggested the label could be tweaked to make it more accurate. “We need to add more granularity to editorial influence, as it varies greatly. I don’t actually think the BBC is as biased as some other government-funded media,” he said. “Minor government influence in their case would be more accurate,” Musk tweeted, without providing further information about what “minor government influence” he was referring to.

Twitter responded to a request for clarification early Monday with a poop emoji, its automated response to all media inquiries.

The new label contains a link to a preexisting warning page offering no information about the “Government Funded” label, which appears to be newly formed language. Instead, the page says the “state-affiliated media” warning is applied to “outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.”

Roger Mosey, the BBC’s former editorial director, said in an interview Monday that while Musk’s intention to label state-affiliated media organizations was potentially admirable, the effort had been inconsistent and poorly thought out.

“The principle is not a terrible one — that you identify broadcasters or media organizations that are state funded,” he said. “However, it has clearly gone wrong when it starts labeling the BBC or NPR as state- or government-backed in a way that implies they are organs of the state, which neither of them are.” The decision to label the BBC’s main non-news account rather than its news account was also puzzling. “It looks a bit like the work-experience guy was doing the labeling,” Mosey said — using the British term for an intern.

In Britain, the label has sparked a debate over whether it is fair to describe the public broadcaster as government-funded.

The BBC derives about 70 percent of its income from the publicly funded license fee, a $198 yearly charge that is set by the government and owed by anyone who watches BBC programs on television or streams them online. In addition to commercial income sources, the broadcaster said, it receives about $112 million annually from the British government to support its international radio output — equivalent to 2 percent of its yearly revenue. The BBC’s guidelines say it “must be independent” of the government in its editorial and creative decisions.

Some BBC critics argue that the funding model merits a label on the platform. It’s “hard to deny that it is state funded,” tweeted Fraser Nelson, editor of the Spectator magazine, who is critical of the way in which the nonpayment of the BBC’s license fee is criminalized by the government. He urged Twitter to ignore detractors and keep its label in place.

The BBC says its funding model means it is “publicly funded” rather than “government funded,” a distinction emphasized by its defenders. “I’m not pretending it’s not complex,” Mosey said. “It is funded by the people of Britain,” he added, but “it is not direct tax money that goes into the BBC.” In that sense, he said, to describe it as “government-funded” is misleading.

On Dec. 15, Twitter suspended the accounts of several prominent journalists, including Washington Post technology reporter Drew Harwell. (Video: Reuters)

Since Musk assumed control of Twitter in a $44 billion deal last year, he has taken a confrontational stance with journalists. In December, he banned about a dozen of them, including reporters from The Washington Post and the New York Times, for tweeting about a controversy involving a Twitter account that had tracked his private jet travel.

Paul Farhi contributed to this report.

