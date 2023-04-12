NPR quits Twitter over Elon Musk’s ‘government-funded’ label

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NPR said it will stop tweeting after Twitter labeled its accounts as government-funded media, becoming the most prominent news organization to quit the social media platform since Elon Musk purchased it last year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Twitter and Musk tagged NPR’s main account as “state-affiliated media” earlier this month, before softening the language to “government-funded” last weekend. NPR, which receives some taxpayer funds but is independently controlled, lambasted those disclaimers in a statement Wednesday.

“We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public’s understanding of our editorial independence,” it said. “We are turning away from Twitter but not from our audiences and communities.”

The organization plans to no longer tweet from its flagship @NPR account, which has 8.8 million followers, or from related institutional accounts, such as @NPRMusic, which has nearly 745,000 followers.

NPR effectively stopped tweeting news updates last week, after the “state-affiliated” label was added to its account. Its apparent final tweets — all posted Wednesday morning — directed readers to its newsletters and accounts on other social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok.

At least three public radio stations — KCRW in Santa Monica, Ca., WEKU in eastern Kentucky and WESA in Pittsburgh — have announced that they would no longer post content on Twitter this month. But NPR itself leaving sharply escalates recent hostilities between the news media and Musk, the conservative billionaire who has managed Twitter in often erratic fashion.

Fox News suspended its Twitter activity for 18 months in 2018 after protesters tweeted host Tucker Carlson’s home address, but it resumed in 2020.

CBS News suspended tweeting for two days last November, shortly after Musk bought Twitter and began undoing years worth of security and anti-hate policies.

NPR has maintained since last week that Twitter and Musk were seeking to disparage it and other publicly funded news organizations by associating them with government propaganda outlets, such as Russia’s RT and the Chinese Communist Party’s CCTV and People’s Daily media outlets — all of which bear a “state-affiliated media” tag on Twitter.

Twitter also placed the “government-funded” label on other news outlets that receive some state support, such as PBS, BBC and Voice of America. The BBC has also objected, but continues to tweet.

Twitter responded to an email seeking comment on Wednesday with a poop emoji, its response to all press inquiries lately.

In an email exchange with an NPR reporter on Thursday, Musk admitted that he was unclear about NPR’s relationship to the government when he ordered it to be designated as state-affiliated. Told by the reporter that NPR receives only about 1 percent of its annual revenue from the federal government, Musk replied: “Well, then we should fix” the designation.

NPR receives about 40 percent of its annual revenue from sponsorships and about 30 percent from programming fees paid by hundreds of public radio stations. These stations, in turn, typically receive varying levels of university, state and federal support, as well as sponsorships and listener donations.

Twitter previously had published rules that explicitly exempted NPR from the state-affiliated tag, which was applied to accounts when the state “exercises control” over the organization’s editorial operations.

Since Musk assumed control of Twitter in a $44 billion deal, he has taken a confrontational stance with journalists. Earlier this month, he removed the blue verification mark from the New York Times’ main account, after the Times publicly said it would not pay for verification. In December, he banned about a dozen reporters, including those from The Washington Post, the New York Times and Voice of America, for tweeting about a controversy involving a Twitter account that had tracked his private jet travel.

