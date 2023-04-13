Nickelodeon alum Drake Bell ‘safe,’ after reportedly missing in Florida, police say

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell has been in contact with law enforcement officials and “is safe,” Daytona Beach Police Department spokesperson Carrie McCallister told The Washington Post on Thursday. Bell had been considered “missing and endangered” since Wednesday night, according to police officials. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Daytona police said in a Facebook post that Bell, whose given name is Jared, was “potentially [in] the area of Mainland High School,” a local school, on Wednesday night.

Bell is well-known for his role as Drake on Nickelodeon’s “Drake & Josh.” He also appeared on another early aughts series, “The Amanda Show,” starring Amanda Bynes. Both shows were created by Dan Schneider, a former Nickelodeon showrunner who left the network as complaints piled up over workplace behavior.

Bell’s social media profiles have not been active since April 3 when his Twitter account last shared an interview with YouTuber Roberto Mtz. His last Instagram post, which was posted on March 6, shows his infant son.

During and after his time with Nickelodeon, Bell pursued a musical career and recorded studio albums and songs, including the theme song to “Drake & Josh.”

More recently, Bell found success on the Mexican music charts. He has taken the name Drake Campana and often posts on social media in Spanish.

In 2021, Bell was sentenced to two years probation for charges related to inappropriate communication with a 15-year-old. He pleaded guilty to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Bell was arrested for a DUI back in 2015, according to Variety. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor and spent four days behind bars.

