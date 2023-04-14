Go inside the Dominion v. Fox courtroom with our daily newsletter

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We’re bringing you inside the courtroom with a daily newsletter each day of the trial. The Dominion v. Fox newsletter will land in your inbox soon after court lets out.

You can expect to receive daily updates and recaps of what happens in court, analysis, and context from myself and other Washington Post reporters to help you make sense of it all, plus behind-the-scenes insights on the blockbuster trial.

Advertisement

As a longtime media reporter, I know Fox News well — and I know owner Rupert Murdoch’s world even better. I wrote a book, “War at the Wall Street Journal,” about Murdoch’s 2007 hostile takeover of the paper and its parent company.

Defamation suits usually get settled out of court, so this case provides a rare look at how a network functions — especially one as big and as polarizing as Fox.

Before the trial even began, exhibits in the case showed us what some of the network’s biggest names were saying in private about Donald Trump — and each other. “I hate him passionately,” Tucker Carlson famously wrote of Trump. Other exhibits showed extensive backbiting between staff over how the claims were handled.

We’re sure to see more eye-popping revelations as the case unfolds. I’ll bring you along for all of them with the help of The Post’s team of reporters on the ground in Delaware.

Opening arguments for Dominion v. Fox News are slated to start Monday. Sign up here, and I’ll see you in your inbox Monday afternoon.

GiftOutline Gift Article