Live updates Jury selection set to resume in Dominion v. Fox News trial

WILMINGTON, Del. — After a one-day delay , opening arguments are expected Tuesday following jury selection in Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billion defamation case against Fox News. Dominion has alleged that Fox knowingly or recklessly broadcast unfounded conspiracy theories implicating the company’s voting machines in a plot to steal the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump. The case has massive implications for Fox News, conservative media and legal protections for news companies. The jury will probably hear testimony from Fox’s biggest stars, including Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson , as well as the executives who run the company, including, most likely, founder Rupert Murdoch