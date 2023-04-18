Live updates Jury selection set to resume in Dominion v. Fox News trial

WILMINGTON, Del. — After a one-day delay, opening arguments are expected Tuesday following jury selection in Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billion defamation case against Fox News. Dominion has alleged that Fox knowingly or recklessly broadcast unfounded conspiracy theories implicating the company’s voting machines in a plot to steal the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump. The case has massive implications for Fox News, conservative media and legal protections for news companies. The jury will probably hear testimony from Fox’s biggest stars, including Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, as well as the executives who run the company, including, most likely, founder Rupert Murdoch.
The judge hearing the case delayed the completion of jury selection and start of opening arguments on Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Washington Post it was to allow for conversations about the possibility of a settlement. A last-minute settlement could still happen.
Before the trial can kick off, it needs a jury of 12 New Castle County, Del., residents and 12 alternates. The judge said he wanted a large number of back-up jurors in case members of the panel become sick with covid-19.
The trial, which is expected to last several weeks, will begin with attorneys for Fox News and Dominion previewing their arguments for the jury and explaining in opening statements why the evidence will successfully make their case.
