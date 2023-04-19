Fox News’s quiet coverage of its blockbuster settlement with Dominion

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Newscasts and headlines were dominated Tuesday by reports that Dominion Voting Systems had settled it defamation case against Fox News for a staggering $787 million. Except, that is, on Fox News. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight One of few Fox hosts to mention the settlement at all on Tuesday, Neil Cavuto, informed his viewers of the enormous sum, citing the Wall Street Journal. On later broadcasts, the network’s media analyst Howard Kurtz announced that “a Dominion lawyer gave reporters a dollar figure for the settlement,” without mentioning what it was. “But I have not been able to independently confirm that.”

Compare that with rival networks CNN and MSNBC, which blanketed coverage of the settlement into Wednesday morning. Or to the New York Times and Wall Street Journal (which, like Fox, is controlled by Rupert Murdoch), which ran the news on their front pages.

Dominion had sued Fox for $1.6 billion, claiming the network defamed the voting technology company for knowingly or recklessly airing false election fraud claims about voting machines undermining the 2020 election. The enormous size of the settlement — possibly the largest of its kind in U.S. history — was reported just hours after a jury was selected on Tuesday.

Only a handful of Fox programs discussed the lawsuit’s blockbuster conclusion at all, according to a search of show transcripts.

Host Sean Hannity opened his show — where some of conspiracy theories about Dominion found a welcome home in 2020 — with no mention of the settlement, but rather previewing topics such as protests in Chicago and calling Tax Day one of the year’s “worst days.”

Tucker Carlson — whose said a Trump-aligned attorney sharing conspiracy theories about Dominion on Fox was “lying” in private texts that surfaced during the lawsuit — likewise didn’t talk about the case during his hour-long program. Instead, he ran the second half of an interview with Elon Musk and criticized campaign financial disclosures from Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.).

And over on Foxnews.com, the story about the settlement ran fewer than 200 words. The first quote came from the judge who “praised both parties for their handling of the case,” the article stated.

Elsewhere on Fox, hosts gave viewers the basic run-down of the case. But viewers who watched only Fox News might not know major beats of the saga, such at the fact that last month judge Eric M. Davis forbid Fox from arguing in court that the election fraud claims may have been true. (Evidence showed it’s “CRYSTAL clear” they were false, the judge wrote in an opinion.)

After the settlement was reached, Fox released a statement acknowledging it had aired false claims, which was read on air by Kurtz and a handful of anchors: “We are pleased to have reached a settlement of our dispute with Dominion Voting Systems. We acknowledge the court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. The settlement reflects FOX’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards.”

But the network did little to elaborate. The short story on Fox’s website, for example, never mentioned how the judge reprimanded Fox during pretrial hearings over missing evidence, and said it had a “credibility problem.”

Kurtz, who hosts “MediaBuzz,” revealed in February that he had been prohibited by Fox from covering the Dominion case. “The company has decided that as part of the organization being sued, I can’t talk about it or write about it, at least for now.”

That clearly changed; Kurtz was in the Delaware courtroom where the case was being heard on Tuesday. Shortly after the jury was selected in the morning, he appeared on Fox in a three-minute long segment and previewed the opening statements expected later in the day. They were never delivered, as the startling news of the 1th-hour settlement broke that afternoon.

Kurtz may have subsequently delivered the network’s most hard-hitting coverage of itself when he paraphrased a statement released late Tuesday by the chief executive of Dominion: “Fox has admitted telling lies about Dominion.”

Azi Paybarah, Ben Brasch, Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff contributed.

