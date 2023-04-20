Conservative host Dan Bongino severs ties with Fox News

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dan Bongino, a conservative podcaster and host, has parted ways with Fox News. The popular Fox News host shared the news on his podcast, Cumulus Media’s “The Dan Bongino Show,” on Thursday after he was unable to reach a contract agreement to continue his show, “Unfiltered With Dan Bongino,” with the cable network and “Canceled in the USA” with the Fox News streaming service, Fox Nation.

Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and NYPD officer, has built a media empire parroting pro-Trump views, including questioning the “rigging” of 2020 presidential election results.

“Folks, regretfully, last week was my last show on Fox News on the Fox News Channel,” he said of “Unfiltered,” which he’s hosted since June 2021. “It’s tough to say that.”

Although Bongino said his departure was a “sad day,” he assured listeners that there’s “no acrimony” involved in the decision, praised his team and the opportunities he’s had during his decade-long relationship with the network. “We just couldn’t come to terms on an extension.”

His final show on the network would have been this Saturday, but Bongino said he decided against it. “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” will air in its place for the weekend, and Fox News will announce a new schedule in the coming weeks.

“We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors,” Fox News said in a statement.

Bongino has ruffled feathers with employers and colleagues over the years. He’s fought on-air with Fox host Geraldo Rivera multiple times on matters such as covid-19 safety measures and the Uvalde school shooting.

In 2021, he threatened, but didn’t follow through with stopping his podcast because of his objection to Cumulus Media’s vaccine mandate. Earlier the same year, Bongino said he felt “betrayed” after Fox edited out Trump’s false election claims from an interview Bongino conducted with the former president.

Bongino officially joined Fox in January 2019. He was host of “Canceled in the USA,” which is available on Fox’s streaming service, Fox Nation, and will also be ending.

