What’s next for Star Wars after ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers for “The Mandalorian” Season 3 finale, “The Return.” The third-season finale of the “The Mandalorian,” one of the most popular shows since the early days of Disney Plus, left the door wide open for more Star Wars adventures, many of which are already on their way to a screen near you.

Wednesday’s episode wrapped up old plotlines and cleared tons of room for new ones. The beloved Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (Baby Yoda) defeated their past demons and found somewhat of a happy ending. The pair are now free from a villain that had been driving their stories for years, as well as the crusade to take back the planet Mandalore with Bo-Katan.

For the first time since the show’s pilot episode, there is no clear path ahead.

But we know there will be something.

The new series “Ahsoka” will drop on Disney Plus in August. That show will detail the journey of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), the former Padawan learner of Anakin Skywalker who first appeared in “The Clone Wars” animated series. Ahsoka made her live-action debut in “The Mandalorian” Season 2, where she revealed she was searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikklesen), who may be trying to revive the Empire. The teaser trailer for “Ahsoka” that dropped nearly two weeks ago shows Ahsoka teaming up with characters from the animated “Star Wars Rebels” show in her search for Thrawn.

Though “Ahsoka” will probably center on the titular heroine’s search for Thrawn and Ezra Bridger (a character from “Rebels” who disappeared with Thrawn in that show’s series finale), it wouldn’t be all that surprising if the series gave fans hints as to what’s next for Grogu and Djarin, given that Ahsoka seems to play a role in the bigger Star Wars story that Dave Filoni and Favreau are telling across multiple projects.

Another show produced by the pair is expected to hit Disney Plus sometime this year, too, though an official launch date hasn’t been announced. “Skeleton Crew” is set to take place around the same time as Season 1 of “The Mandalorian,” focusing on kids lost in space and starring Jude Law.

A third season of “The Bad Batch,” an animated series that’s focused on clone troopers who did not listen to the Empire’s commands, was announced by Lucasfilm this month.

That show — which takes place roughly 40 years before “The Mandalorian” — has a number of Easter eggs that tie into the “Mando-verse," specifically around cloning and the rise of the Empire. Though viewers may not get specific answers about what is happening to Grogu or Djarin, the show’s third season could add more context to rewatches of “The Mandalorian.”

And the new Star Wars series “Acolyte” is still in development. It will focus on the High Republic era and the rise of the Sith. This show will likely have more connections to newer Star Wars novels on the High Republic era, which takes place decades before the prequel trilogy.

Naturally, a fourth season of “The Mandalorian” appears to be in development already. Favreau has suggested there is no planned ending for the show in sight.

“I love for these stories to go on and on,” Favreau told Total Film magazine before the third season began. “And so these characters could be with us for a while. I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I’m looking forward to doing much more.”

Disney and Lucasfilm announced this month that many of the Disney Plus shows — “The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett” and the forthcoming “Ahsoka” series — will lead into a new Star Wars film directed by Filoni, which is likely to be released in 2026.

The film is untitled, and there are no direct details about it, but both “The Mandalorian” and “Ahsoka” heavily hint that Thrawn may be the film’s “big bad” and that fans may see an “Avengers”-style team-up of Ahsoka, Djarin, Grogu, Boba Fett and so many more heroes from the Disney Plus shows to take him down.

Fans can also expected to see Daisy Ridley return as Rey in a new Star Wars movie in 2025.

For now, fans are left to think about “The Mandalorian” finale and the doors it leaves open. Answers — like the twin suns of Tatooine — remain on the horizon.

Disney did not make talent available for interviews ahead of the finale.

