Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News after Dominion lawsuit disclosures

In a shocking announcement, Fox News announced Monday that top-rated prime-time host Tucker Carlson is leaving the network. “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network said in a statement. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

The obviously sudden departure — Carlson gave no indication he was leaving in his last appearance Friday, and the network was still running promos for his show this morning — came less than a week after Fox settled a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, which had sued the network for false claims about the 2020 election. Carlson was among several on-air personalities expected to testify.

Many of Carlson’s private messages were released in motions filed by Dominion, revealing that the host was skeptical of many of the election-fraud claims made on-air by Trump-affiliated attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani.

But it was Carlson’s comments about Fox management, as revealed in the Dominion case, that played a role in his departure from Fox, a person familiar with the company’s thinking told The Post.

Notably, Carlson was not allowed back on air to say goodbye to the mammoth audience he had amassed in his years as a primetime host.

Carlson did not immediately respond to a message asking for comment on his departure.

Fox said that the 8 p.m. time slot, which Carlson has held since April 2017, will be filled on an interim basis by “rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named.”

Carlson joined Fox News as a contributor in 2009. He served as a co-host of the weekend show “Fox & Friends Weekend” from 2012 to 2016. But it was in primetime that Carlson became a star, eclipsing 9 p.m. host Sean Hannity as the network’s most-watched host. In 2022, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” averaged 3.32 million total viewers and received the largest audience in all of cable news with the coveted 25-to-54 age demographic.

His Fox News colleagues were stunned by the departure, which seemed out of the blue.

“We’re just learning of this like everyone else, total surprise on my end," one stunned staffer told The Post, speaking on condition of anonymity to share private insights into the newsroom, adding that colleagues were shocked as well.

Another on-air personality added: “This is major. It sends a message that even the guy with the highest ratings of all, by a long shot, doesn’t get to survive this disaster.”

