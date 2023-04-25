Here’s how CNN addressed Don Lemon’s departure on air

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CNN hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins welcomed viewers Tuesday to their daily news show by directly addressing the sudden firing of their former co-anchor, Don Lemon. “We do begin, though, with news about this show,” Harlow said as “CNN This Morning” started. “As you may have heard yesterday, CNN parted ways with anchor Don Lemon.”

It was a farewell that devoted a few more warm words to a departing colleague than rival network Fox News issued on-air about its own Tucker Carlson, who was also fired Monday. But it did not address reports of backstage tensions or accusations of sexism in his on-air comments that preceded Lemon’s exit.

Harlow read part of a statement from CNN chief executive Chris Licht, saying that he “thanked Don for his contributions over the past 17 years.” Licht’s statement was posted on screen: “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

Collins agreed, saying Lemon “was a big part of this show over the last six months” and that he was one of the first CNN anchors to have her on when she was a reporter. “That’s something that I’ll obviously never forget. And I agree with Chris, we wish him the best.”

Harlow called Lemon “one of my first friends here at CNN. And I’m so thankful to have worked alongside him and for his support for nearly 15 years here, and I wish him all good things ahead.”

Lemon left his prime-time slot last fall to join Harlow and Collins as part of CNN’s morning shake-up, one of the first big programming moves by Licht.

The show got off to a rocky start and has struggled in the ratings since its November premiere, but Harlow kept an reassuring tone: “Kaitlan and I are really proud of this show. We are so proud of the dedicated team that works around-the-clock to bring you the news every morning, and our priority is you, the viewer. We’re grateful you welcome us in your home each morning.”

Then the pair went straight into the other big news of the morning: President Biden officially declared he is running for office again.

The back-and-forth about Lemon’s departure stood in contrast to the approach on Fox, where on Monday evening, just hours after Carlson’s firing, fill-in host Brian Kilmeade briefly addressed Carlson’s usual viewing audience about the news. “As you probably have heard, Fox News and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. I wish Tucker the best. I am great friends with Tucker and always will be.”

Lemon announced his departure on Monday in a tweet, writing in part “I am stunned.” He added: “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.” He also wrote that CNN management didn’t tell him the news directly and that he heard it from his agent.

In response, CNN released a statement saying that was “inaccurate” and that Lemon “was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

Lemon was a leading face of “CNN This Morning” and came under increasing pressure within CNN over the show’s poor ratings. Advertisers were also balking, and some would-be guests were expressing reluctance to be interviewed. He also faced criticism after he made comments on air in February about the “prime” age of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley and other women.

“CNN This Morning” averaged 360,000 total viewers in February, compared with 895,000 for MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and 1.2 million for “Fox & Friends” on Fox News, according to Nielsen data.

Paul Farhi and Herb Scribner contributed to this report.

