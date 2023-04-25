Tucker Carlson’s firing ripped a hole in the far-right media’s heart

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Tucker Carlson-shaped hole ripped open in the far-right mediaverse at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern time Monday. The Fox News host’s sudden firing tore through the network of conspiracy theorists and race-and-gender obsessed provocateurs that had loosely revolved around Carlson, who often used his top-rated show to amplify fringe voices to a national audience.

“His show has been a major platform for dissident voices and his absence will leave a void in the media landscape,” Andrew Torba, who has been flagged by the Anti-Defamation League for attacks on Jews, wrote on Gab, the hate-speech-riddled social media site he runs.

Torba was platformed by Carlson in 2017, when the host invited him onto his show and praised Gab as the website for people who “just believe in free speech.”

Carlson, who could not immediately be reached for comment, might argue that he can’t be responsible for the behavior of everyone who has appeared on his show over the years. Nevertheless, a striking number of extreme figures wrote him thank-you notes in the wake of his termination, and some credited the host for helping launch them to popularity.

The fringe website Revolver — whose lead writer was invited onto Carlson’s show last year to spread misinformation about an NBC News reporter — published a running list of odes from people whose careers the host boosted. It was titled: “Tucker’s never-before-revealed random acts of kindness that people are now sharing will bring a tear to your eye.”

On the list was Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik, whose running collection of anti-LGBTQ tweets has been blamed for inciting threats against hospitals that treat transgender children.

“Tucker is one of the most genuine, kindhearted, and authentic people I ever had the honor of meeting,” Raichik tweeted Monday afternoon above a photo of the pair in Carlson’s studio. “Him and his team embraced and supported me throughout my journey of running LoTT and being doxed. I’m excited to see what he does next, I know it will be great!

Catturd, a Twitter troll who made it onto the show after posting a cartoon of someone peeing on the Ukrainian flag, predicted Carlson’s network would not survive without him. “The end of Fox News,” Catturd tweeted.

And the conspiracy theorist Jimmy Dore interrupted his usual flood of tweets scaremongering about the coronavirus vaccine to post clips of his appearances on Carlson’s show. (Dore avoided the topic of vaccines in a segment this year, focusing instead on how he believed the United States was responsible for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the military-industrial complex controlled all politics.

Carlson’s appeal went far beyond the obscure personalities he occasionally launched to fame. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” averaged more than 3 million nightly viewers and was cable news’s most-watched show in the 25-to-54-age demographic. The host’s still-unexplained firing was felt across the conservative and mainstream media and could reshape news consumption in ways that are only now becoming apparent.

Former president Donald Trump said on Newsmax on Monday night that the departure surprised him. He called Carlson a “very good man” with “very high ratings” who had been “terrific to me.”

Donald Trump Jr., a frequent guest on Carlson’s show, called the firing “mind-blowing to me.”

And Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) — another former guest — released a five-minute video in which he thanked Carlson for supporting him.

“That’s one of the few voices in the Republican Party that would call out the nonsense from GOP senators, governors and otherwise,” Gaetz said.

