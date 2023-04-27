Tucker Carlson breaks his silence, but doesn’t say what’s next

In a video posted to Twitter on April 26, news anchor Tucker Carlson spoke publicly for the first time since his exit from Fox News earlier in the week. (Video: Reuters)

Tucker Carlson finally broke his silence, two days after the prime-time host was unexpectedly fired from Fox News — and amid fevered speculation about what the bombastic TV personality would have to say about it. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight His two-minute video posted on Twitter was vague — a fiery monologue that targeted U.S. media and political parties and alluded to a post-Fox future without giving details or discussing his firing.

The video, which had been viewed over 36 million times on Twitter by early Thursday, quickly became a rallying cry for Carlson’s supporters online — and a flash point for critics who said the ex-anchor did not take accountability for elevating conspiracy theories on his show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Carlson’s firing came days after Fox agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787.5 million to settle a lawsuit alleging that the network aired baseless claims that the company enabled election fraud in 2020.

Carlson began his clip by saying he got to “step outside the noise for a few days” and “take a little time off.”

He went on to criticize most debates on television as “completely irrelevant” and claimed without providing evidence that U.S. political parties, their donors and the media suppress debates about issues such as “war,” “civil liberties” and “demographic change.”

In what could be an allusion to what he will do next, Carlson says, “Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some. And that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope.” He signs off with: “See you soon.”

It’s not clear what Carlson will do next or how he plans to leverage the sizable audience he developed at Fox to retain his influence without the platform of a large television network.

He has hired entertainment lawyer Bryan Freedman, who specializes in contract negotiations for ousted media personalities, including for Megyn Kelly’s exit from NBC and Chris Cuomo’s firing by CNN. His contract with Fox, a person familiar with it told The Washington Post, was renewed in 2021 and is worth roughly $20 million a year.

Private messages written by Carlson, Fox’s most popular prime-time host, and his colleagues and released to the public as part of Dominion’s lawsuit shed light on internal tensions at the network.

In those messages, Carlson criticized former president Donald Trump (“I hate him passionately”), disparaged Fox management (“A combination of incompetent liberals and top leadership with too much pride to back down is what’s happening”) and argued that the network’s decision to call the 2020 election for Joe Biden caused Fox to lose “credibility and trust” with viewers.

The messages, along with other sensitive ones that were redacted at the request of Fox attorneys but have been viewed by top executives, played an important role in the decision to fire Carlson, The Washington Post has reported.

Jeremy Barr and Sarah Ellison contributed to this report.

