Wall Street Journal Magazine editor to resign

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. The leader of one of the few newspaper magazines left in the country, Wall Street Journal Magazine editor in chief Kristina O’Neill, announced that she will be leaving the paper after more than a decade in the role. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A Thursday-morning email informed Journal staff that O’Neill will depart this summer and did not mention plans to replace her. The Journal declined to comment.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me,” O’Neill was quoted as saying in the email, which was sent by the newspaper’s editor in chief Emma Tucker. “I’m leaving with an immense sense of pride for everything we accomplished and look forward to what’s next.”

O’Neill was the third person to take the helm of the fashion-and-lifestyle-focused magazine, which launched in 2008. She oversaw the magazine’s relaunch in 2012 and established its presence in the fashion world, most recently with the creation of WSJ’s Style News Desk.

Advertisement

“Kristina transformed the magazine into a global aesthetics icon and her profound influence will continue to resonate within the WSJ and far beyond,” News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson said in the email. “Her intuition, her judgment, her wit, her conscience and her creativity radiated from every page and every day.”

Only a handful of magazines attached to daily newspapers are still in circulation in the country, including inserts at the Boston Globe and the New York Times, though those publications are more general-interest than the Journal’s version.

The Washington Post shuttered its magazine and laid off the section’s 10 employees late last year.

GiftOutline Gift Article