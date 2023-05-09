Tucker Carlson says he is relaunching show on Twitter

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tucker Carlson, who was fired by Fox News late last month, said in a video posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he will soon be launching “a new version” of his television show on the social media platform. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “We will be bringing some other things too, which we’ll tell you about,” he said. “But for now, we’re just grateful to be here.”

Carlson has been itching for a return to the public scene since his ouster from Fox, according to people in his circle.

It was not immediately clear how Twitter may have convinced Carlson to bring his content to its platform. But a video Carlson posted to Twitter in late April, following his firing, amassed more than 80 million views, according to Twitter’s public view counts, which impressed Carlson and people in his orbit. And an interview Musk conducted with Carlson aired just days before he was fired.

Shortly before he left Fox, he had a briefing from Twitter tech staff about new features for subscriptions and other ways for content creators to make money from the platform.

Since Elon Musk took over, Twitter has tried aggressively to monetize its site, leaning heavily into a subscription model and charging $8 for the signature blue checks that used to denote verification.

As part of those efforts, Musk has also sought to convince journalists to post exclusively to Twitter. Journalist Matt Taibbi, who published portions of the Musk-backed Twitter Files series outlining Twitter’s interactions with the U.S. government over the years, announced last month he would remain at Substack — after Musk restricted posts from the newsletter platform in punishment for launching a Twitter clone.

Since taking over, Musk has sought to make Twitter a home for native content from writers and public figures. His version of Twitter includes a subscription button where users can pay creators a fee for exclusive content. Musk’s own Twitter has the subscription button enabled; users can pay $4 a month to receive bonus content from Musk, for example, along with a purple subscriber badge. As of Tuesday, however, Carlson’s profile did not include an option to subscribe.

Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the three-minute video posted on Tuesday served as something of an advertisement for Musk’s Twitter.

“Amazingly, as of tonight, there aren’t many platforms left that allow free speech,” Carlson says in the video. “The last big one remaining in the world — the only one — is Twitter. … Twitter is not a partisan site. Everybody’s allowed here. And we think that’s a good thing.”

Representatives for Fox News and parent company Fox Corp did not provide comment on whether Carlson’s plan to relaunch the show suggests he has agreed to an exit agreement from the network.

Carlson’s contract with Fox runs through the end of 2024, though a person close to Carlson told The Washington Post last week that he might accept less money than he is owed to be able to get back into the media game before then.

A new version of Carlson’s personal website trumpets his return — “TUCKER IS BACK” — and includes an option for fans to sign up for updates about him. On the homepage, Carlson is pictured wearing a checkered button-down shirt and holding a gun.

This story will be updated.

