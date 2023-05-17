Kaitlan Collins promoted to key 9 p.m. slot after hosting Trump town hall

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kaitlan Collins is moving on up at CNN. A week after she hosted CNN’s controversial town hall forum with former president Trump, the network has tapped the White House correspondent turned morning show anchor for a new role hosting the high-profile 9 p.m. hour. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Collins, who has co-anchored “CNN This Morning” since the show launched in November, will start hosting the 9 p.m. hour in June, though her new show will officially launch later this summer.

She will helm the 9 p.m. time slot on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; on Wednesday nights, the network will air “King Charles,” a show co-hosted by Gayle King and Charles Barkley.

The network has gone without a permanent 9 p.m. host since firing anchor Chris Cuomo in December 2021. Collins has occasionally guest-hosted the hour, which has tested multiple show concepts, including a program hosted by daytime anchor Jake Tapper and a series of big interviews.

CNN chief executive Chris Licht made the announcement in an internal memo on Wednesday morning obtained by The Washington Post.

“She is a smart and gifted journalist who we’ve all seen hold lawmakers and newsmakers accountable,” Licht wrote in the memo. “She pushes politicians off their talking points, gets real answers — and as everyone who’s worked with her knows — breaks a lot of news.”

Licht has championed Collins throughout his tenure leading the network. It was Licht who decided to pair Collins with anchors Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow for the network’s morning show, which has been derailed by controversy surrounding Lemon, who was fired by CNN in late April, and it was Licht who prominently came to Collins’ defense last week after the network’s forum with Trump was panned.

During an editorial meeting with staffers one week ago, Licht called Collins a “rock star” and hailed her “masterful performance” as moderator, even as many network staffers expressed alarm at how the event was handled. While many CNN staffers — and outside observers — criticized the network for giving Trump a platform to spew lies about the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and the 2020 election, Collins got better grades.

Over the course of the 70-minute-long form, Collins interjected repeatedly when Trump made false claims, even as he tended to ignore her or turn his ire toward her, at one point calling Collins a “nasty person.”

Licht plucked Collins from her role as CNN’s chief White House correspondent in 2021 at the unprecedented age of 28. “One of the great things about Kaitlan Collins was that she was not posturing for something else,” Licht told The Post in an interview last fall. “She was certainly not angling for anything. She was very happy doing what she was doing, and doing it well.”

In that interview, Licht called Collins “the absolute complete package.”

Now, the network leader will be trusting the 31-year-old Collins to anchor one of the most high-profile hours in all of television news at a time when CNN faces audience declines as well as widespread criticism. The Trump town hall attracted 3.31 million total viewers on Tuesday night, though by Friday night the network averaged just 335,000 total viewers between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., falling behind the viewership for conservative cable channel Newsmax.

In splitting up the 9 p.m. hour, CNN will be following the path traveled by MSNBC, which features Rachel Maddow on Monday nights and Alex Wagner the rest of the week.

Taking Collins off CNN’s morning show scuttles the network’s plan for the program, though it had already been scaled back from three hosts to two after Lemon’s ouster. Collins will be replaced by rotating CNN journalists until a permanent morning show co-anchor is picked.

“We will have more information and announcements to share in the months ahead but in the meantime [the morning show] is in good hands with Poppy,” Licht wrote on Wednesday morning.

