Washingtonian staff scores win in clash over remote work, covid policies

Washingtonian magazine has signed an agreement with the National Labor Relations Board over its treatment of staffers during the pandemic, just days before a hearing scheduled to investigate the dispute. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As part of the settlement, Washingtonian will eliminate rules mandating that employees be vaccinated for the coronavirus and live in the Washington, D.C., area. The magazine will also have to post notices pledging its commitment to labor laws — both around the office and in a “prominent location” on its website for 60 days.

“WE WILL NOT unilaterally change the terms and conditions of employment,” one of the messages on the notice reads.

The settlement with the NLRB marks the latest development in the acrimonious labor disputes between Washingtonian owner Cathy Merrill and her magazine’s union as they enter the 18th month of contract negotiations.

In May 2021, Merrill enraged employees with an op-ed in The Washington Post calling for a post-pandemic return to the office and warning that remote staffers could end up as contractors or be “let go.” In response, the staff went on a one-day publishing strike and later, unionized under the Baltimore-Washington NewsGuild.

In October of that year, management notified staff they were required to live in D.C., Maryland or Virginia. (“It is important that all of our employees live in the region we cover,” an email informed them at the time, adding that the company wasn’t equipped to deal with preparing tax forms for multiple further-flung states.) The NewsGuild protested that this amounted to an illegal attempt to violate “status quo” rules against changing the terms of employment while in the middle of contract negotiations.

In a statement after the NLRB settlement, Merrill defended the now-rescinded residency rule.

“We are a small local business covering local news and events and we believe that having a strong Washington presence is core to our mission,” she wrote. “It gives our brand honesty, credibility and trustworthiness.”

Merrill had also clashed with staff last year over a covid precaution requiring employees to stay out of the office for five days after traveling: She wanted to overturn the rule while staff wanted to maintain it.

“She was clearly sort of exercised about getting this rule change pushed through,” Andrew Beaujon, a Washingtonian senior editor and member of an internal committee on covid policy, said.

In an email to Beaujon last spring, Merrill argued that it didn’t make sense for the magazine to keep anyone who had attended a recent journalism conference in St. Louis out of the office, while having no equivalent rule for staffers who attended large events in the Washington area that were also conducive to the spread of covid.

Beaujon resigned from the covid committee, and the five-day rule was rescinded. Now it’s been reinstated as part of the NLRB settlement, with the magazine promising to notify employees in writing if the rule is rolled back again.

Washingtonian settled the case less than a week before the NLRB hearing was supposed to convene on May 24. For staffers, the settlement marks a win for the magazine’s nascent labor efforts.

“I didn’t know too much about ‘status quo’ before this, but I’ve really become a fan of it,” Beaujon said.

