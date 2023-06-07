CNN chief executive Chris Licht to leave network after weeks of criticism

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Embattled CNN chief executive Chris Licht is out at the cable network capping weeks of tumult within the company following a highly-criticized town hall with former president Donald Trump and a scathing article that portrayed the CEO as all but failing at leading the company. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Staff were notified on Wednesday morning that Licht will be leaving the company by David Zaslav, chief executive of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

“I have great respect for Chris, personally and professionally,” Zaslav later said in a statement. “The job of leading CNN was never going to be easy, especially at a time of huge disruption and transformation, and he has poured his heart and soul into it."

Licht replaced former CEO Jeff Zucker, who was forced to resign in early 2022 as he cited an undisclosed relationship with a fellow executive.

Advertisement

Now Licht is out at the network, less than a week after the Atlantic published a roughly 15,000-word profile, in which Licht gave extensive access to reporter Tim Alberta, that all but declared that the executive’s short tenure has been a failure. The story also quoted Licht criticizing, among other things, CNN’s past coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and disclosed shocking details on his handling of the Trump town hall.

On Monday, Licht apologized to his staff and pledged to work to regain their trust.

In the interim basis, CNN will be lead by a transition team of veteran executives Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley and Eric Sherling, along with David Leavy, who was recently brought on as chief operating officer to run the business side of things.

Zaslav told staff on Wednesday that “we’re in the process of conducting a wide search, internally and externally, for a new leader.”

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article