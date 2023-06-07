Los Angeles Times cuts dozens of jobs in a dark year for news

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Los Angeles Times announced Wednesday that it is cutting 74 positions across its newsroom, becoming the latest media company to take a knife to its budget amid declining ad sales and audience numbers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Reporting jobs will be spared, the Times reported in an article about the cuts, but news editors, copy editors, managers, audio producers, audience engagement specialists and temporary workers will be among those laid off.

The eliminated positions, which include full-time and temporary workers, represent about 13 percent of the newsroom — and about half of the 150 positions that were created after local billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong bought the paper in 2018.

“Decisions that result in talented staffers losing their jobs are agonizing,” Times Executive Editor Kevin Merida wrote in a note to the newsroom Wednesday. “We will be saying goodbye to some tremendous colleagues.”

“We have made the difficult decision to undergo a reorganization and eliminate certain positions within the company,” Hillary Manning, vice president of communications for the Los Angeles Times, said in a statement. “The hardest decisions to make are those that impact our employees, and we are not taking this action lightly.”

The Times enjoyed a burst of expansion and revenue growth following the 2018 sale. But the paper has struggled to combat a slowdown in advertising sales and subscriptions amid “persistent economic headwinds” affecting news companies nationwide, Merida wrote to employees.

Multiple Times staffers, including James Queally and Brittny Mejia, tweeted about the news, with the latter saying that staff is “all in shock right now.” The timing is especially painful, coming a month after Times journalists were awarded two Pulitzer Prizes — the industry’s top honor.

But the Times is just the latest newsroom to suffer in a period of budget cuts for news organizations of all kinds, traditional and digital, newspapers and TV.

The Washington Post has eliminated at least 60 positions since November, about half of them layoffs and the rest unfilled vacancies. (The paper has hired some new reporters, as well.) The country’s largest newspaper chain, Gannett, has laid off hundreds in the past several months. So has CNN, which parted ways with chief executive Chris Licht on Wednesday amid a steep ratings decline.

Even NPR announced 100 layoffs in February — one of the largest in the nonprofit’s 53-year history.

The economic climate hasn’t been any kinder to digital publications that launched in an era of easy capital and grand journalistic ambitions. The Pulitzer Prize-winning BuzzFeed News closed its door in April. Vice Media group filed for bankruptcy the next month.

