The bitter strike at Insider — longest ever in digital media — is over

Even casual followers of Insider — the fast-paced publication that has become one of the biggest successes of digital media — probably noticed something amiss this month after employees went on strike. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Old stories were getting recycled and presented as new. The company’s millionaire founder started writing his own articles to fill the void, including one telling Apple to “ignore the haters” of its new $3,500 virtual-reality goggles.

Meanwhile, the drama spilled out onto the streets of Brooklyn, where the similarly deep-pocketed editor in chief was caught on video tearing down fliers bearing his face with the phrase “Have you seen this millionaire?”

“I find this to be frustrating,” Nicholas Carlson acknowledged in the video first published by the New York Post, before biking away from the scene.

The pressure finally relented Wednesday afternoon when the Insider union and management reached an agreement ending the 13-day protest — and the longest strike at a digital media company to date.

The new deal boosts the salary minimum for Insider staffers from $60,000 to $65,000 a year and includes a pledge to not lay off any more employees for the rest of the year and an immediate 3.5 percent raise for most staff once the contract is ratified.

Insider staffers, organized through the NewsGuild, launched the strike on June 2, citing layoffs and increased health-care costs.

Juliana Kaplan, a senior labor and inequality reporter at Insider, called details like the salary minimum a “huge” victory for staffers.

“We won this deal because we stood together out there,” she added.

Insider — founded in 2007 as Business Insider — has been grappling with the cratering ad market and economic head winds that have affected the media industry at large, including what were once considered some of the brightest successes of the digital news world. In May, Vice filed for bankruptcy, while BuzzFeed could soon be delisted from Nasdaq after failing to keep its stock price above $1. In April, Insider president Barbara Peng cited the economic climate in a memo announcing that 60 staffers, or 10 percent of its employees, would be laid off. Insider’s union was able to save 22 jobs, in what members say became a galvanizing labor moment for employees.

A spokesman for Insider did not respond to a request for comment.

The deal is the latest labor win for digital media employees since a wave of organizing began with the unionization of Gawker staffers in 2015. Labor activity within journalism kicked into overdrive during the tough working conditions and accelerated job cuts of the pandemic era, mirroring an uptick in union activity across the country.

Blodget, a former Wall Street analyst, launched Insider as a blend of general news, business, and lifestyle coverage and sold it to German media conglomerate Axel Springer in 2015 amid a wave of excitement about the growth potential of digital media.

But Insider employees have long complained about the newsroom’s high-pressure environment and shifting editorial goals. In 2021, Insider launched a short-lived initiative to judge employees in part on how much attention their stories generated. A much-hyped team of political journalists imploded last year, with reporters citing conflicting directives from management.

When employees went on strike, Insider management relied on the work of nonunion editors as well as reporters in Insider’s London and Singapore offices. The site also started to republish years-old content with new publication dates added to appear fresh.

Carlson and Blodget also wrote some stories themselves that struck a rather different tone than the serious news stories and investigative scoops that helped forge Insider’s reputation. Blodget’s Apple essay took a flippantly rah-rah stance: “You literally cannot make, do, or say anything these days without some jack--- (or many) howling about what an idiot you are. … We should cheer the company for its creativity, bravery, and willingness to innovate.” Carlson, meanwhile, covered the fallout over the Atlantic’s career-killing profile of doomed CNN boss Chris Licht by collecting the reactions from his fellow media executives who happened to be holed up with him that week at a conference in what he described as a “fancy resort town.”

Editors also ended up using at least one reporter’s early and unfinished draft of a story she had submitted hours before the strike began, When Insider tech reporter Meghan Morris realized, on her way to the picket line, that her raw draft about a new food start-up from Uber founder Travis Kalanick had already published, she was infuriated. She hadn’t yet had a chance to seek comment from the company at the center of the story, a basic journalistic practice.

After Morris complained to Insider editors, she said Insider’s top managers apologized “profusely.” Still, Morris saw the draft post going live as proof of dysfunction at Insider during the strike.

“This story never would have gone out in normal times,” Morris said.

The Insider strike started just days before hundreds of journalists at Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the country, walked off the job to protest their company’s CEO and call for better pay and benefits. In December, more than 1,000 New York Times employees staged a day-long work stoppage in the middle of their union’s contract negotiations, in one of the most dramatic labor protests at the company in decades.

Melissa Atkins, a Philadelphia-based labor attorney, said employers typically try to avoid strikes because of the negative press attention and their cost to the company. So strikes represent powerful leverage for many workers. “They are the last straw,” she said. “It’s the last thing in a union’s pocket to force negotiations.”

Still, striking workers must forgo pay, which limits how long many are able to endure. A strike at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is now in its eighth month with no clear end in sight; dozens are still protesting while some newsroom employees there have returned to work.

The Insider strikers notched one early symbolic victory last week. After the White House touted an Insider story about domestic manufacturing growth in a press release, congressional reporter Bryan Metzger accused President Biden of metaphorically crossing a digital picket line. In response, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sent an apology — which was proudly published by Business Outsider, the strike publication staffers ran for the duration of the dispute.

